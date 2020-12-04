23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Experts converge to assess COVID-19 reportage, train media…

NPHCDA unveils 4-year plan, to focus on PHC…

World AIDS Day: Nasarawa targets achieving vision 95-95-95…

COVID-19: Surgeon calls for budgeting, data collection

Lagos East bye – election: How Gbadamosi plans…

NALDA to train 17, 000 rabbit farmers nationwide

NTDs commences annual deworming exercise in FCT

Insecurity: PONSIAC asks Buhari to issue executive order…

NICO to make embassies learn Nigerian languages, culture

Alleged terrorists urge court to transfer trial to…

Metro

NTDs commences annual deworming exercise in FCT

By John Okeke

The Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Department of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) has flagged off it’s 2020 annual deworming program that will run through 11th December 2020.

This was disclosed during a press briefing by the Public Health Department in Abuja yesterday.

The Department Coordinator, Mrs Ogundipe Eunice Bosede while addressing the press said due to poor awareness, people are not aware of these Diseases.

She said the NTDS are parasitic bacteria infections that are prevail in mainly poor and unhygienic environment.

Ogundipe said among the infected west African countries, Nigeria is the most burdened.

“Due to poor funding, the FCT public health department has limited the fight against tropical diseases only five, among which are snail fever, intestinal worm, elephantiasis, tracoma and liver plain.”

Ogundipe said that the effect of these infections cannot be undermined and called on the media to take the lead in creating awareness to tackle these Diseases.

She said that the department has since 2004 commenced an annual deworming Excercise, noting that these NTDs has low mortality with high mobility.

She said all six local area council of the FCT are endemic with Gwagwalada area council as the highest, as such posing infection risk to the FCT environ.

The FCT NTDs manager, Mr Rinpan Ishaya in his address said that the aim of the program is to ensure that eligible persons are given the tablet free once every year.

He noted that some of the challenges of the program are poor funding, parents and guardian refusal to administer the tablets to their ward’s and lack of public sensitization.

In his words” if someone gives you something free and you reject it, the person will feel unfulfilled”

He further stressed on the need for stakeholders be involved in the fight against NTDs. “If must meet the global goal of ending NTDs, we must make sure every eligible person takes the tablet.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Minister, Abuja traders unite to battle COVID-19 in markets

Editor

Lugbe DPO bags leadership award

Editor

Court sentences 4 to death by hanging for kidnap, murder of oil worker

Editor

Third term fees: FCTA to sanction erring school owners, heads

Editor

FCT will back NITDA on ICT deployment – Minister

Editor

Former Agric. Commissioner Bags 19 Years Jail

Editor

Insecurity: Looming Herders/Farmers Clash in Egume, Group Calls for Govt. Intervention

Editor

FG Reiterates Commitment To Revamp Hospitality, Tourism Industry

Editor

#EndSARS: FCTA losses 174 vehicles, 3,432 motorcycles to looters

Editor

NSCDC creates 6 divisions in AMAC

Editor

COVID-19: Lebanese community donates 6000 bags of rice, flour to FCT Administration

Editor

Hang me in my village square, suspected Kidnapper who killed his victim tells police in Kano

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More