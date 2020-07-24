Kano Builds Modern Hospitals, Secondary Schools In Four New Emirate Councils

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Determined to transform headquarters of Bichi, Karaye, Gaya and Rano Emirate Councils into cities, Kano state Executive Council has approved the construction of road networks, 400-bedded modern hospitals and mega secondary schools in the four newly created Emirate councils.

Addressing journalists on the outcome of the weekly state Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the Council’s approval to institute measures for the realization of government plan to transform the headquarters of the new Emirates to smaller cities through the construction of road networks is with a view to ensuring even development across the state.

According to him, the Council directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure with its relevant parastatals to abreast it on the level of progress in that direction.

Malam Garba also revealed that the Council also requested for progress report on the execution of the 400-bed capacity hospital projects in the new emirates which are to have additional clinics such as Eye, Dental, Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) which are being upgraded to reduce pressure on health facilities in Kano.

He disclosed that the state Commissioner for Education has been directed to submit a proposal to the Council on the establishment of Mega Secondary Schools in the new Emirates.

Malam Garba said the Council has approved the presentation of a proposal to the House of Assembly for an amendment to the state Emirates Council Law 2019 to pave way for review in the composition of kingmakers and rotation of chairmanship of the council.

He added that, “as part of effort to consolidate on the successes achieved in the fight against COVID-9 and the relaxation of lockdown in many states of the federation, Kano state Executive Council orders the cancelation of traditional Sallah festivities to celebrate to Eid-del-Kabir in the state.”

Malam Garba further stated that, “the council, after deliberations at its weekly meeting held Tuesday at Africa House, Government House, Kano, however, granted the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state under strict observance of safety protocols, which are also to be supervised by government officials.”

Garba Said, “all the five Emirs in the state would go to the Eid Prayer Ground in their respective domains in motor vehicle, while there would be no visit to Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates.”

He explained that government would assist in the provision of safety materials that included face masks and hand sanitizers as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.

Malam Garba said the Council has given approval for the release of N16, 373, 699.00 for the establishment of an Information Technology Centre at the state Film and Censorship Board.

He also stated that approval was given by the Council for the release of the sum of N37, 785, 000.00 for the conduct of an empowerment programme for 586 youth and women on indigenous crafts and skill acquisition across the state.

The Commissioner added that, “in this regard, the council has directs the ministries of women affairs, local government, youth and sports to come up with a list of those to benefit from the programme.”