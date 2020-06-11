26 C
Metro

– Abduction: Police rescue 6 victims in Kogi

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The kogi State Police Command Thursday in Lokoja said it has rescued six persons abducted along Acheni-Gegu area of Kotonkarfe Local Government Areas along the Lokoja-Abuja expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP William Aya, in a statement said “the suspected kidnappers had in the early hours of Wednesday shot and killed one Mr. Nicholas Ofodile, a popular supermarket operator in Lokoja, and a commercial motor driver during the attack.”

Aya noted that the police who swung into action after a distress call, rescued six abducted persons, saying Police manhunt for the arrest of the bandits had begun to yield trails leading to the rescue of other abductees.

He assured the public that the police will work assiduously to arrest all those involved in the dastardly act.

It will be recalled that this attack on commuters operating on Lokoja Abuja highway is coming a week after gunmen allegedly killed no fewer than ten policemen at the Isanlu police station in Yagba East local government area in Kogi state.

