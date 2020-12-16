Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to victims in Irigwe chiefdom

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

In its efforts to reach out to victims of unrest in Plateau State, the Gideon/Funmi Paramallam Peace Foundation has donated food items to the Irigwe chiefdom in Miango District of Bassa LGA of the State.

The Foundation said the donation is its own little way of showing its solidarity with the victims and the community as a whole.

The aforementioned organisation also said its efforts is to work tirelessly by ensuring that justice and peace are recognise and celebrated, saying, “without justice there will be no peace”.

Represented by the Provost of ECWA Theological Seminary Jos, Prof. Sunday Agang; founder of the organisation, Rev. Gideon Paramallam disclosed this while presenting food items (Bags of Rice, Beans and Maize) to HRH Ronku Aka Brra Nggwe Rigwe, who received the items on behalf of the people at his palace in Miango, Bassa LGA.

Paramallam said, “Your kingdom has suffered lack of peace for a longtime, alot of people have lost their lives and properties.

“We are here to show our solidarity with your people who have been devastated and traumatised by the violence that has taken place in the kingdom for long.

According to him, “We have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that there is peace.

“But just doing that is not enough, today we have brought something that demonstrate what we are doing; is a token of our solidarity, is not much, but we feel that it will help somebody.

“Our hope is that these relief materials will turn tears of sorrow to that of joy.

He assured the paramount ruler that they will continue to pray for the kingdom for peace to reign.

Paramallam prayed that God will give compassion to the perpetrators of violence, so that peace will prevail in the kingdom.

Responding, the Traditional ruler thanked the organisation for the show of love to his people.

He commended the founder of the organisation for his peace building efforts across the country urging him to continue in the light, as God will continue to bless him.

He said, “My people have suffered alot as a result of the attacks, but we thank God for being there for us.

The Paramount ruler however said, his kingdom has of recent been experiencing relative peace, and prayed that they should continue to enjoy it.

“Without peace there wouldn’t be development; and because of the security challenges bedeviling many communities in this country, it has deterred the progress of the nation”, he explained.

The Paramount ruler who is a retired reverend, maintained that the country needs fervent prayers because of the myriad of security challenges.

It would be recalled that Miango district is among communities that has suffered attacks assailants in the past few years and have lost scores of people and properties.