28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

Metro

Don’t extort motorists, CP warns officers in FCT

By Daniel Tyokua

The FCT commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma has asked officers of the command to steer clear from extorting motorists.

He said bitter days await men and officers of the command that might involve themselves in unholy practices to make money.

Bala gave the warning while addressing the personnel on special enforcement duty of motorcycle ban on high ways and city centre, recently.

He said, “Let us not be seen as compromising, like asking Okada man to give you money to allow him enter the express. It is not good for the police image. Try to shun corruption and be disciplined, if you compromise and you are captured on camera, you will have yourself to blame”

The CP who was represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji urged them to ensure that okada coming into the town are stopped especially to the express way.

Ciroma told them that the assignment given to the team is simple, ” Is just for you to stop Okada from plying the Shehu Musa Yar’dua express way and nothing more. Shun corruption and any other evil act while discharging your civic responsibilities”

His words; “The first three days is not going to be confrontational, we are going to sensitize them on the reason why the Okada riders should vacate the express way leading to the Airport.

“If visitors coming into Nigeria for the first time, see such things, the impression they will have about us as a nation is not going to be good” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ceramics Coy Begins Grading Of Ajaokuta – Itobe Fed. Road

Editor

Hoodlums attacks Christian procession, beats Pastor, abducts 3 in Kogi

Editor

Kidnappers set Ex-Nigerian envoy, Felix Oboro, free

Editor

COVID-19: Police to seal Abuja motor parks if ….

Editor

Hoodlums kill Police Officer in Rivers

Editor

Man bags 3yrs imprisonment over SPDC job scam

Editor

Police withdraws E-money’s escort, probes source of wealth

Editor

AfDBearmarks $250M for water, sanitation projects in FCT

Editor

Kano CP dispels rumours of attack, says security agencies battle ready

Editor

Winners Emerge at 2020 PwC Media Excellence Awards

Editor

Olam, L& Z, Others Donate To Kano Covid-19 Fund

Editor

Minister canvasses stringent measures for rapists

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More