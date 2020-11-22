Osimhen ‘ll bounce back soon, says agent

Francis Ajuonuma with agency report

Football agent, Roberto Calenda has backed Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen to bounce back soon and stronger from his recent shoulder injury.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder on November 13 as the Super Eagles played out 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone in an AFCON qualifier held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State.

Calenda, who is one of Osimhen’s agents said in an interview, while responsing to the present state of the injury that what his client needs now is the support of everyone to get back to full fitness, insisting that contrary to claims in certain quarters, the Napoli striker has not suffered a relapse of the injury he picked up at German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

During his spell at Wolfsburg, Osimhen suffered three separate injuries – meniscal, calf and shoulder, which forced him to miss Wolfsburg’s last five league matches of the 2017-2018 season, including the playoffs.

“I want to clarify a rumour about Wolfsburg . Each injury has a history of its own, today’s one is not like the previous one, it is not a relapse,” Calenda was quoted as saying by Napolipiu.

“At Wolfsburg it was another type of injury. Often and willingly we all fall into the shoes of coaches, doctors, but I believe that everyone should do their job.

“It was a bad fall with Nigeria , a good blow, but it happens in football. We all hope that the guy gets everything sorted out as soon as possible,” he said.