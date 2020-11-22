28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

Sports

Osimhen ‘ll bounce back soon, says agent

Francis Ajuonuma with agency report

Football agent, Roberto Calenda has backed Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen to bounce back soon and stronger from his recent shoulder injury.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder on November 13 as the Super Eagles played out 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone in an AFCON qualifier held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State.

Calenda, who is one of Osimhen’s agents said in an interview, while responsing to the present state of the injury that what his client needs now is the support of everyone to get back to full fitness, insisting that contrary to claims in certain quarters, the Napoli striker has not suffered a relapse of the injury he picked up at German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

During his spell at Wolfsburg, Osimhen suffered three separate injuries – meniscal, calf and shoulder, which forced him to miss Wolfsburg’s last five league matches of the 2017-2018 season, including the playoffs.

“I want to clarify a rumour about Wolfsburg . Each injury has a history of its own, today’s one is not like the previous one, it is not a relapse,” Calenda was quoted as saying by Napolipiu.

“At Wolfsburg it was another type of injury. Often and willingly we all fall into the shoes of coaches, doctors, but I believe that everyone should do their job.

“It was a bad fall with Nigeria , a good blow, but it happens in football. We all hope that the guy gets everything sorted out as soon as possible,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gov. Fintiri Set to receive Touch of Unity

Editor

250 players battle for honours as N13m CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship serves off in Abuja

Editor

Joshua vs Pulev faces cancellation

Editor

Yobo Pays Tribute To Late Stephen Keshi

Editor

Okwonkwo happy to play under Henry

Editor

Nigerian International Loses Father

Editor

Title is gone but Man City can still thrive, says Mendy

Editor

Mikel wants to finish his career in EPL, says Stoke City boss

Editor

Gusau loses Nigeria Athletics top post

Editor

I Started As A Goalkeeper, Ahmed Musa Reveals Football Career

Editor

Brendan Rodgers reacts on Iheanacho penalty claim

Editor

NFF shuts down all football activities for four weeks

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More