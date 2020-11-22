House Commitee on Sports charges NIS on IGR

Members of House of Representatives Committe on Sports have charged management of National Institute of Sports (NIS) to map out strategies on how to generate revenue to compliment grants from the Federal Government.

The committee gave the advise during an inspection tour of the institute as part of their oversight function.

Speaking on behalf of the members, chairman of the committee and member representing Abeokuta/North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode of Ogun State, Hon. Olumide Osoba said the only Institution saddled with the responsibility of producing coaches in the country must be financially bouyant to achieve its mandate of not only producing quality coaches but aiso carry out researches on sports development.

“We’ve gone round NIS, interacted with the managment and noted some of their problems which have to do with paucity of funds but we believe they should put on their thinking cap and map out strategies on how to generate revenue to augment whatever is appropriated to them”, he said.

On the state of the National Stadium, Lagos, the committe expressed satisfaction with the demolition of about 144 illegal shops at the national edifice just as it gave its backing to the concession of the stadia promising to ensure trasperancy in the bidding process.

“Members of my committee are happy with the sanitization embarked on by the Sports Ministry which led to the demolition of illegal structures at the stadium.

“We’re equally happy with the level of work going at the mainbowl where Sir Kessington Adebutu is rehabilitating the football pitch, electronic score board and titan tracks”, he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youth and Sports Development,Gabriel Aduda commended the cordial relationship existing between the Ministry and the Lower Legislative house which contributed to their modest achievement expressing hope it would be sustained.