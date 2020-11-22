28 C
Sports

Aliko Bala dumps Zulte Waregem for Aswan FC

Aliko Bala has left top Belgian clubside, Zulte Waregem for Egyptian Premier League side, Aswan FC on a free transfer.

The Nigerian winger would be hoping to revive his faltering professional career in the North African country, having been out of action since 2019.

Aswan announced this move on their Twitter handle: “Please welcome our new Nigerian winger, Aliko Bala who came from Zulte Waregem FC.”

After an impressive spell at Kaduna-based Golden Boot Soccer Academy, Bala joined Slovakia’s AS Trencin in 2015 alongside compatriot John Chia.

With six goals from 32 outings in his maiden season, he was signed by Zulte Waregem for an undisclosed fee. There, he won the 2017 Belgian Cup with the Regenboogstadion giants, albeit, he was an unused substitute in the final against KV Oostende.

Following his inability to tie down a place in the Belgian elite division side, Bala was loaned to Hapoel Acre and Hapoel Marmorek, where he was a fringe player.

On return to Zulte Waregem, his contract was not renewed and has been in search of a new team. Luckily, he has now been snapped up by the Egyptian side on a three-year deal that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season.

