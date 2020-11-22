28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

Politics

2021 Ohanaeze presidency election: OYC alleges South East Governors plot to hijack platform

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Ohanaeze Youth Council) has accused the President general of the apex Igbo Socio Political organization, Nnia Nwodo of conniving with South east governors to cede the ohanaeze Ndi Igbo structure to the governors, ahead of the planned 2021 election of the body

National President of OYC, who raised the alaerm in a chatt with The AUTHORITY newspaper in Owerri, accused Nwodo, who is expected to hand over to a new leadership of Ohanaeze in 2021 of having a secret plot with South East governors over the election.

Igboayaka said part of the secret plot is the constituted electoral committee for the election at a meeting presided by Nwodo last Wednesday at Enugu, where governors from the zone were asked to send nominees for the committee.

He pointed out that it is undemocratic for the President General to ask governors to nominate two persons out of three per state to make up the Electoral Committee, stressing that the Apex Igbo organization cannot be positioned to be the political clique or association of South East Governors.

According to him “Nnia Nwodo wants to avoid having the Igbo elders/Imeobi scrutinize his actions. Constitutionally, the Imeobi is the body to set up the Electoral Committee, the NEC only recommends but by swearing in the committee without recourse to Imeobi, its already usurpation of Imeobi power and entitlement which ordinarily is an impeachable act and a foil of integrity,” Igboayaka stated.

He expressed regret that since the tenure of Nnia Nwodo, the Ohanaeze General Assembly, which is the organization’s highest decision making body, has not met even once.

He noted that “Imeobi has only met 3 times over two years of inception of Nwodo’s administration, the last time being in February, 2019 when the leadership endorsed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP as the South East presidential candidate.”

Igboayaka, who warned that the forthcoming Ohanaeze Ndigbo election will no longer be business as usual, advised Southeast governors and the incumbent President General to follow due process and to respect democratic principles without compromising, warning that Igbo youths will not trade Ohanaeze Ndigbo election with any individual or political interest.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Former President , @GEJonathan congratulates George weah, Liberiaa��s President-Elect

Editor

2023: Gov. Umahi denies report of joint ticket with El’ Rufai

Editor

APC State Assembly Forum hails Buhari on Assembly autonomy

Editor

NASS Commission Queries Outgoing CNA over faking retirement letter

Editor

Tambuwal replaces Dickson as PDP Governors Forum chair

Editor

Apugo under fire over media attacks on Sen Orji, as kinsmen threaten revenge

Editor

Political Parties Remain De-registered As Court Refuses To Set Aside Motion

Editor

Bayelsa Governorship: Nabena Hails Appeal Court Ruling Dismissing Lokpobiri’s case against Lyon

Editor

Succession crisis looms in Enugu APC as Nwoye insists only foundation members must succeed him

Editor

Oshiomhole: Police take over APC secretariat in Abuja

Editor

2023: Knocks for Mamman Daura as Presidency, Arewa youths react

Editor

Kogi PDP expels guber aspirant, Abubakar Ibrahim, over alleged anti party activity

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More