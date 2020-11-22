28 C
Politics

APC governors’ visit to Jonathan, a prove that Nigerians were better under PDP, says party

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the recent visit of governors under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a clear prove that and the APC’s acceptance that Nigerians fared better under the Goodluck Jonahan PDP administration

PDP in a statement issued Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the homage paid to former President Goodluck Jonathan by governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a subtle apology to the former leader by the party and a confirmation that Nigeria was better under the PDP administration.

Some governors of APC including Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state were in Jonathan’s Abuja residence on Saturday, to felicitate with him on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

Ologbodondiyan described that visit as a clear endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP administration, adding that the visit has deflated the artificial symbols of mis-governance, corruption and other alleged misgivings created by the APC around Jonathan administration just to discredit PDP and grab the levers of power to achieve their selfish desires.

He said “Jonathan administration succeeded in office basically because our party understands the nuances of our nation, which we translated into people-oriented polices and programmes, in line with the manifesto of our party, to make life comfortable for Nigerians.

“This visit to Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by our party in building a strong nation with a virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

“The visit is therefore a subtle step by APC governors into the corridors of the PDP in agreement that our party holds the solution to the myriads of problems brought to our nation by their APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The PDP therefore receives the visit by APC governors as an apology by the APC to our party and Nigerians over the lies, beguilement and other irresponsible allegations deployed by the APC to grab power, only to lead our nation on a journey to nowhere.

“We therefore caution Nigerians to be watchful of the antics of the APC that have failed in governance and the management of its own affairs.

“For us in the PDP, we will not allow the failed APC and its pranksters, who have betrayed the trust of Nigerians, to mislead Nigerians once again.”

