Sen. Eze, Onah, others, extol Gov Ugwuanyi’s performance at Nsukka unity rally

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu

Former Enugu North Senatorial district representative, and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 elections, Senator Ayogu Eze, has extolled Governor Ugwuanyi’s performance in office so far, assuring him of his maximum support to his administration,

Senator Ayogu Eze gave the assurance while speaking during a unity rally organized by the people of Enugu North senatorial district otherwise known as Nsukka cultural zone, in honour of the Governor at the weekend.

Senator Eze told Governor Ugwuanyi that the essence of the gathering was to reassure him that the entire people of Enugu North senatorial district are solidly behind him.

The people applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s sustained efforts in developing the zone, which they said had been marginalized. They also praised the governor for entrenching peace and good governance in the entire state,urging him to ‘March on and ‘move on’.

Other political leaders of the zone who spoke at the event included the current Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi; the former governor of old Enugu state, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Pat Asadu; the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; the Bishops of Nsukka Catholic and Anglican Dioceses, Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah and Most Rev. Aloysius Agbo.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Odinma Nsukka, Engr. Abba, pointed out that the group felt that it was imperative that Nsukka people should unite and come together to support their own, encourage and offer prayers for his continued success till the end of his tenure, declaring that “our support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is irrevocable”.

On his part, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Chief Nwodo, spoke in the same direction, reemphasizing the need for the people of Nsukka zone to unite and rally round the governor, saying: “We were marginalized in the past but Gov. Ugwuanyi has wiped away our tears”.

Speaking on behalf of the Nsukka Professors, Prof. Fabian Onah thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his massive infrastructural development in Enugu State, maintaining that “we are solidly behind you and we will continue to pray for you to realize more successes in this last lap of your tenure”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Nsukka zone for their demonstration of love, support, solidarity and goodwill and reassured them of his administration’s commitment to the sustenance of peace, unity and good governance in the state.