Fish out killers of our Nasarawa state chairman, APC State Chairmen Forum tasks Police

The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen Forum has said it received with a rude shock, the news of killing of its colleague and chairman of the party in Nasarawa state, Philip Shekwo.

Mr. Shekwo, who was reported to have been kidnapped Saturday night, was found dead Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours of his kidnap.

The Nasarawa State Police Commissioner, Bola Longe had confirmed his death.

In a statement reacting to his death, the Chairman of the APC State Chairmen Forum, and Chairman of the Borno State APC, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori said the Forum received the news of his death with shock.

Dalori said it is painful to hear that he could not be rescued but was reported dead barely one day after his kidnap.

He said, “we received with shock the death of our colleague, the Nasarawa State Chairman, Mr. Philip Shekwo.

“This is one death too many for the Forum and entire APC.

However, we are more concerned on this as it could have been avoided if proactive measures were taking by the security agencies.

“As a Forum, we are calling on security agencies to put more efforts into securing the country, so we can avoid such deaths in the future.”

The Forum, however condoled with the family of the deceased, the Nasarawa State government Nasarawa APC and the entire APC members all over the country.

Meanwhile the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has charged the Nigerian Police to fish out the killer of the chairman.

The Caretaker Committee in a statement from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said while condoling with the family and Governor Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa state, “the All Progressives Congress (APC) urges the Police and other relevant security services to fish out the killers of the Party’s Nasarawa State Chairman, Mr. Philip Shekwo who was reportedly abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday night and found dead on Sunday.

“We urge a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security service to quickly fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil, heinous and barbaric crime and made to face the full weight of the law.”