APC : We are on a mission to reposition our party- Buni

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Congress Committee, and Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has revealed that the committee is on a tasking mission to rebuild and reposition the ruling party, after the crisis that led to the dissolution of its National Working Committee

Buni stated in his address at the committee’s inaugural meeting on Monday in Abuja that what separates APC from other political parties and endeared it to Nigerians, are the sincerity of purpose, principles of internal democracy as well as the unblemished integrity of the founders

He noted that Nigerians have trusted and still have the trust in the Party to create a country with a prosperous dream, while calling on all stakeholders to key into the reposition process that would return the party to its desired heights

“As the party trusted by Nigerians, and voted massively for two times in a row, we must shun away from any attempt to distract us from delivering the dividend of democracy to Nigerians.

“What happened to us as a Party in the last few months is not totally strange in a big political Party such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), internal disagreements are common in all Political Parties, so ours is not an exception. lt is time for this commitee therefore, to commence the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the Party at all levels. It is our believe that the decision by NEC to constitute this committee will mark the begining of a new chapter in our great Party.

“To achieve this, I urge all Party members to heed to the appeal by our Leader, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on his call to all aggrieved members who have instituted various cases in the courts to please withdraw such cases in the interst of our great-Party.

“Change is inevitable and disagreement on issues and concepts are an integral part of human and institutional relationship. As a political Party built on strong ideology and, parading men and women of enduring principle and integrity, we must prepare for real and anticipated changes and their consequences. The outcomes of changes that evolves in our Party politics must be decided by us.

“As the interim managers and leaders of our Party, our priority would be the recognition of the need to act appropriately and acceptably in the overall interest of the Party. Our actions in the next few months would be proactive and responsive.

“From now onward, we will concentrate on medium and long term development of our strategies and internal organization to support our public standing as well as our chances of electoral successes in all future elections.

This is the time for us to focus with determination to create adaptive institutional capacity to weather the current divisions in our Party.

“We will not be here today repositioning our party if not for the timely intervention of our indefatigable leader, the President and members of the NEC. We are totally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and the NEC members for this wisdom that brought the impasses to an end. Our thanks and appreciation also goes to all stakeholders who stood by the Party in its time of turbulence and the great patriotic leaders especially the former NWC members who showed maturity and belief in the Party unity by accepting the NEC resolution in good faith.” Buni stated

… As Giadom hands over to Buni, sues for peace.

Meanwhile former Deputy National Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom has called on all stakeholders of the Party to rally round the caretaker committee to return peace to the crisis ridden party

Giadom who was at the APC national headquarters to perform an official hand over to the caretaker committee, said he was grateful to God, President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders for rescuing the party from what would have befallen the it.

“Today, our party has been repositioned to greater height and I can assure you with calibre of people so selected by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to pilot the leadership of this party into the National Convention. I feel indeed grateful and reassure that our party will remain strong and stronger and come out from the crisis which we were all in in the past few months better than where before. I’m more grateful to the members of our party and decision of NEC.

“All immediate past NWC should be able to learn from our mistakes, including my humble self. to join hand with the Caretaker Committee to see how they strengthen the party. The party is bigger than all of us. So, it is our collective responsibility as former members of NWC to hand in hand with the committee to see to the success of the committee

“APC is a larger family and every family, there is bound to disagreement and what is important is ability of the family to come to agreement. Today, with the formation of caretaker committee, we have close to agreement and I’m sure this committee will do the needful and our party will become stronger.”