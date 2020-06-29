APC Caretaker Committee: PMB Solidarity Movement extols President Buhari on appointment of Buni , Ken Nnamani, others

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The PMB solidarity Movement, Enugu State chapter, a political pressure within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) fronting the good works of President Buhari administration, has congratulated him for the newly constituted members of the APC caretaker committee.

The newly constituted APC caretaker was announced thursday,June 25 after an emergency meeting of APC National working committee (NWC) members with President Buhari. The meeting which was held at the presidential villa, was to fashion a wayford for the party, aftermath of the various internal crises that engulfed the party, which led to loss of confidence on the Comrade Adams Oshiomole leadership of the party.

The list of the newly constituted APC caretaker committee members who were also mandated to plan for an extra ordinary convention of the party has Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe sate as it’s chairman. The Governor of Osun state, Osaka Oyetola, to coordinate South West zone and Chief Ken Nnamani, a former Senate President,in charge of South East zone,among others.

Speaking to news men in Enugu, the Enugu State coordinator, PMB solidarity Movement, Comrade Adolphus Ude described the composition of the list as a master piece,expressing hope that the committee will do the needful in repositioning APC to greater heights and restoring confidence of most stake holders in the party.

Comrade Ude who is the pioneer state deputy chairman of Enugu State chapter of APC and also the Enugu State Youths Coordinator for 2019 President Buhari re election pointed that the former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani will bring his experience to bear in the decisions of the committee,which obviously will be in the best interest of the party, and the nation at large.

His words. ‘On behalf of PMB solidarity Movement, Enugu State chapter, I doff my heart for President Muhammad Buhari,for sparing time out of his ever busy schedules to be present at the APC NWC meeting held yesterday in Abuja.More importantly,the onerous decision to overhaul the entire leadership of the party at National level is a masterpiece’.

We, members of PMB Solidarity Movement, Enugu State chapter,are in total support of the composition of the list of caretaker committee members. The choice of Chief Ken Nnamani for the South East zone is very much welcomed. He is simply the best in view of our numerous challenge in the zone’

Comrade Ude assured that Enugu State chapter of PMB Solidarity Movement will give Chief Ken Nnamani all the cooperation to succeed in his mission and called on all other stakeholders of the South East zone to give Chief Ken Nnamani the desired cooperation to succeed in his new task.

He disclosed that his group will adhere strictly to the presidential directive of withdrawing all internal issues relating to the party from court.