ALGON fires it’s Deputy National President, appoints Serikin Kebbi Jega Shehu as replacement.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Association have unanimously approved the removal of it’s former Deputy President, Mohammed Mahmood Soba.

Soba is the Chairman, Soba Local Governments of Kaduna State.

ALGON NEC and BOT also approved the appointment of a new Deputy National President of the Association in the person of Serikin Kebbi Jega Shehu.

These decisions followed a motion at the floor of a well-attended all-night meeting of the NEC and BOT held in Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

The meeting held on Wednesday preceding Thursday morning of October 8th 2020.

A statement from the spokesman of ALGON, Mr Obi Orji said that the motion calling for the removal of the former Deputy National President Mohammed Mahmood Soba was moved by the Nasarawa state Chapter Chairman of ALGON, Alhaji Aminu Muazu Maifata who is the Chairman of Lafia LGA.

The motion was seconded by Delta State Rep Hon. MALIK Ikpokpo and Sokoto State ALGON Chairman, Alhaji Hon Aminu Ibrahim.

In his oath of office, the new Deputy National President pledged to abide by the Constitutional provisions and rules of the Association.

About 32 states representative-members were in attendance at meeting held in Asaba, Mr Orji’s statement added.

The meeting also deliberated on several burning National issues bothering on security, economy, education, and other vital matters concerning the ALGON. It was hosted by the Delta State ALGON chapter chairman, Hon Malik Ikpokpo who is also chairman of Isoko South LGA.