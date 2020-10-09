Police rescue female lawyer, one other in Rivers

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has recorded another success following the rescue of a female lawyer abducted from her Port Harcourt residence Sunday night, October 4, 2020.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph G. Mukan, said the female lawyer, Barr Paulette Bisola Ajayi was rescued Wednesday night, October 7, 2020 in a forest in Etche by Operatives of Anti-kidnapping Unit of the command.

He stated that one other victim was also rescued by the police team, adding that one suspect was arrested in connection with the crime while one was fatally wounded during gun battle.

CP Mukan said: “Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit in a String Operation last night October 7, 2010 at about 9:30pm, stormed the forest at Okomokoin Etche Local Government Area where Barr (Miss) Paulette Bisola Ajayi who was abducted on October 4, 2020 at her residence in Rumuokwurisi was rescued.

“She was free along with one Paul Nyulaku of British High Commission, Abuja. He was kidnapped on October 4, 2020 at NTA Road, Mgbuoba.

“In the wake of the operation, one of the kidnappers, Chinedu Chugbu aged 39 who was keeping watch over them was arrested while one other was fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he confirmed dead while other escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds.

“Their camp was immediately destroyed. Exhibits recovered from them include one AK47 rifle, a fully loaded magazine and one hundred (100) rounds of live ammunition. Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

The CP further advised that “The public particularly residents of Etche and Eberi-Omuma LGAs are hereby enjoined to increase their security consciousness and report anybody with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station”.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner has paraded a woman who sold traded her grandson for N1. 3million.

According to CP Joseph Mukan, Detectives of the Trans-Amadi Police Station while investigating a case of Child Trafficking, reported of September 25, 2020 by one Christian Duru, the father gave birth to but with the connivance of his mother-in-law, one Anthonia Amos sold the two weeks old baby at the cost of one million, three hundred thousand naira (N1. 3m).

“In the course of investigating, the mother-in-law was arrested and on interrogation, led the Detectives to Ukanafun LGA in Akwa-Ibom State where one Pauline Umoh was arrested. She later led the police to Mgbidi in Imo State where the buyer, Julian Ibianwa ‘f’ was arrested and the baby recovered.

“The baby boy has been released to the mother while the suspects are in our custody helping in the investigation and efforts intensified to arrest the remnants of the syndicate”, CP Mukan disclosed.