28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

News

How Police found lifeless body of Nasarawa APC chairman near his resident

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

Few hours after the Nasarawa State Police Command confirmed the kidnap of the state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Philip Tatare Shakwo, his lifeless body has been discovered 20 meters away from his residence.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Nasarawa State Command, Barrister Bola Longe, was at the resident of the deceased and confirmed that after intense deployment and search operation, the body of Mr Shekwo, was found lifeless, with wound of gun shots.

Confirming the ugly incident, the CP longe, said the circumstances that led to the death of the APC chairman showed that it was not all about kidnapping, but that his murderers are hired assassins who were not just in the resident to kidnap him for money .

According to the CP: “From what we have seen since yesterday and the intensity of bullet marked on the wall of the house and the forceful gaining of entrance into the house, irresistibly proved that it was much more than Kidnapping.

“And where we found his body, near his house, normally when kidnapping is carried out it is for profit making, but this has shown that within a twinkling of an eye the man was killed, no demand was made whatsoever.

“So I believed it was assassination, but that not withstanding, we are going to carry out exhaustive investigation that will give us a clue to what has actually happened. For now I believed it was assassination.”

The AUTHORITY report that Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senator Al-Makura, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Balarabe Ibrahim, some top government functionaries, politicians, were among first callers to the resident of the deceased APC chairman to condole with the family, especially the mother to the late Philip Tatare Shekwo on Sunday.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

WACS: Kebbi records 95 % in free medical outreach

Editor

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity records another huge success against bandits

Editor

COVID-19: Rivers cannot be a pariah state – Gov Wike

Editor

COVID-19: PDP demands further reduction in fuel price to N90

Editor

Group warns against ridiculing of FG’s anti-corruption effort

Editor

VON DG urges Governors to key into President Buhari’s agrarian revolution

Editor

*Crocodile Smile: Human rights groups dispel fear about Nigerian Army’s efforts to counter threats*

Editor

3 Feared Dead in Renewed Attack On Tiv Settlement By Suspected Jukun Militia

Editor

Post-COVID-19: FG banks on manufacturing, other sectors  for stronger economy

Editor

Nsukka LG boss partners journalists on devt

Editor

NUJ Applauds FCTA Palliative Distribution, Calls for Patience

Editor

Council chairman commends Gov.Ugwuanyi for rehabilitating primary school

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More