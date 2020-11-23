How Police found lifeless body of Nasarawa APC chairman near his resident

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

Few hours after the Nasarawa State Police Command confirmed the kidnap of the state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Philip Tatare Shakwo, his lifeless body has been discovered 20 meters away from his residence.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Nasarawa State Command, Barrister Bola Longe, was at the resident of the deceased and confirmed that after intense deployment and search operation, the body of Mr Shekwo, was found lifeless, with wound of gun shots.

Confirming the ugly incident, the CP longe, said the circumstances that led to the death of the APC chairman showed that it was not all about kidnapping, but that his murderers are hired assassins who were not just in the resident to kidnap him for money .

According to the CP: “From what we have seen since yesterday and the intensity of bullet marked on the wall of the house and the forceful gaining of entrance into the house, irresistibly proved that it was much more than Kidnapping.

“And where we found his body, near his house, normally when kidnapping is carried out it is for profit making, but this has shown that within a twinkling of an eye the man was killed, no demand was made whatsoever.

“So I believed it was assassination, but that not withstanding, we are going to carry out exhaustive investigation that will give us a clue to what has actually happened. For now I believed it was assassination.”

The AUTHORITY report that Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senator Al-Makura, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Balarabe Ibrahim, some top government functionaries, politicians, were among first callers to the resident of the deceased APC chairman to condole with the family, especially the mother to the late Philip Tatare Shekwo on Sunday.