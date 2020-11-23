DEVCOMS, TCI ask media to champion advocacy on Family Planning in Anambra

ODOGWU EMEKA ODOGWU writes that Development Communications Network (DEVCOMS) in partnership with The Challenge Initiative (TCI), has concluded a three-day training on why the media should champion advocacy for effective family planning in Anambra State.

The training which was for media personnel, social media influencers and information officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Anambra State was centered on media advocacy for family planning.

The participants were empowered with the right knowledge to be able to drive the advocacy for increased uptake of Family Planning in Anambra State.

The training also was to demystify myths and misconceptions mitigating the proper uptake of the family planning initiative by citizens of the state, while evolving strategies to better engage stakeholders to own the campaign.

At the end of the training, the Media practitioners in Anambra state who participated in the training were called upon to use their reports to promote issues of family planning.

The resource persons called on the media practitioners to use their platforms to bring about social behaviorial change on family planning issues particularly demystifying the myths and lies surrounding family planning in the society.

Participants at the training resolved to use their media platforms to improve sensitisation on the need for family planning methods uptake in the society.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Hon Vincent Okpala represented by the Director, Public Health and Disease Control in the Ministry, Dr Uchechukwu Onyejimbe observed that for people to access health services and benefits that accrue to them, they need to be aware of their existence.

Okpala said the idea behind targeting the information managers was to ensure proper information dissemination among the citizenry.

“A major constraint to effective uptake of Family Planning initiative is lack of access to information and we all know the critical role the media play in this regard. The country has very significant budgetary provision for family planning but a major observation is that only an insignificant fraction of our population has been able to access the services as they should because they are not aware. That is why this training is very important,’’ he said.

He further decried that those Championing ban for social media are those who have something to hide before the public , noting that social media has come to stay, hence DEVCOMS and TCI plan to use them to spread the message of family planning.

In her presentation, the State Family Planning Coordinator, Chioma Okedo, said family planning which is one of the aspects of safe motherhood, is a global approach towards reducing maternal motherhood.

She said the initiative looks to ensure that every woman of reproductive age has access to family planning methods, as a way of reducing deaths related to child bearing.

In her words, “Family planning is the right of every woman of reproductive age that is from 15 to 49 years. There are religious and cultural barriers to family planning and these have inhibited uptake of family planning methods.”

Also contributing, Aneotah Egbe, the TCI Program Coordinator in Anambra State, said the TCI is partnering DEVCOMS on the project, exploring its platforms including the media, community structures and other key stakeholders to get the people better informed to develop an objective perspective to the benefits of family planning and be able to voluntarily embrace family planning.

Egbe further spoke on the TCI Business Unusual Model to Family Planning which he said : “The Business Unusual model is a slogan for the TCI projects which aims to support governments to strengthen its institutions. What we do is to put government in the driver’s seat and lead from behind. We build capacity, we coach and mentor for the core government personnel to take over at the longer run. Over time, TCI has to step aside, leaving its features behind. We also leave governments with access to TCI University where they can refer and a call away, we can still provide virtual support. In doing this, we help to build a critical mass of skilled government manpower to help them deliver on their core mandate which is service to the people. What we believe is that when things are doing right, there is greater confidence in the system,” he said.

In his contribution, a Media Development Facilitator for DEVCOMS, Mayowa Adeniran said family planning is a development issue that needs to be looked at holistically, if the problems that arise from the inability of the people to uptake the plan such as population explosion and other health challenges will be addressed.

“If you look at this critically, in Nigeria, there are conflicting figures as to the population of the people and what this amounts to is that government cannot plan for the citizens.

” Therefore, citizens need to by themselves, look for ways out. Down to the family, couples must collectively realize that they need to give their children the best they can and with the present economic downturn, there is no way they can achieve that if they give birth to many children. If families continue to produce children they can’t take care of, they may eventually become menace to the society as criminals among many others. So, family planning must be approached with an attitudinal change from the previous. We are talking about full access, full choice, which means that those involved must agree to voluntarily undertake the methods,” he maintained.

Field trip to Primary Health Center Amawbia and Ogidi to learn first hand from practitioners in the field of practice the four broad categories of family planning methods including natural, Barrier method, Hormonal and Surgical formed part of the highlights.

Some of the topics discussed were Understanding terminologies in maternal Health, FP and Adolescent Reproductive Health; Family planning on Nigeria: trend, practices, attitudes, and barriers related with family planning; Understanding family planning: addressing myths and.misconceptions about family planning methods; Cultural and Religious contexts of family planning role play, discussions; Family planning as a tool for Sustainable development; Understanding the Challenge Initiative Business Unusual Model to family planning; and Using Social media as a strategic approach to promoting family planning/ AYSRH/LPAY.

Others were Introduction to Life Planning for Adolescents and Youth Adolescent Reproductive Health; Media involvement in reducing maternal and child mortality in Nigeria; Policy Environment for family planning in Nigeria; Advocating with other partners among others.