Edo: PDP asks Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to restore the confidence of the people on the nation’s electoral process and ensure that the governorship election in Edo state is not characterised by crises by calling former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to order.

The Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council (PDP-NCC) for the Edo State Governorship Election during a press conference on Monday in Abuja, by the Secretary of its Publicity Sub-committee, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the declaration by the APC’s candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, that he will follow the footprint of Oshiomhole, is capable of creating crises and disrupting the electoral process and ability of voters to express their franchise without cohesion.

The PDP said that such comment is a direct insult to the sensibilities of the people of Edo state, who suffered untold deprivations through “treasury looting, trampling of human rights, disrespect for traditional institution and suppression of dissenting voices that was witnessed under Oshiomhole’s eight year rule as governor of Edo state”.

The party said that it had become laughable that Ize-Iyamu has abandoned his ‘Simple Agenda’ and followed Oshiomhole’s “go and die” policy which is prompting disregard for values and peoples’ welfare in utter disregard to the sensibilities of the people.

He said, “Edo people already understood Oshiomhole’s footprint as the antics of a self-confessed liar, who has admitted that he had no scruples spreading falsehood in the public to achieve selfish objectives.

“Oshiomhole’s footprint as the governor of Edo state includes intimidation of widows, alleged suppression of personal freedom of citizens, entrenchment of corruption and unbridled treasury looting, for which the Edo people have been demanding his prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“That is the footprint Ize-Iyamu said he would be following; the style of an individual who is always associated with engendering confusion, quarreling, disagreements and disunity.

“Given this sad declaration to continue where Oshiomhole stopped, Ize-Iyamu has shown to the people of Edo state and Nigerians in general that he has no credible principles but only seeks to hijack governance for selfish purposes”.

He said that Oshiomhole who is the face of election campaign, had earlier exposed Ize-Iyamu as a treasury looter, acid bather and person of questionable character.

It cautioned Adams Oshiomhole to stop overheating the polity of Edo and the nation and desist from creating crisis that would have spiral effect to other parts of the country.