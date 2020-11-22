28 C
FCT minister pledges to partner FHA on housing schemes

By Daniel Tyokua

The minister of the FCT, malam Muhammad Musa Bello has pledged his Administration’s commitment to work in partnership with the Federal Housing Authority ,FHA, to complete ongoing housing schemes.

He assured FCT residents and the FHA management that other housing projects will also be introduced for the good of all.

Bello commended the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) over the agency’s contributions to the development of the housing sector in the Federal Capital Territory and across the country.

He made the commendation when a delegation from the FHA, led by its Managing Director, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, paid a courtesy visit to the FCTA.

The minister said some of the most notable housing projects in the FCT presently owe their existence to the efforts and contributions of the FHA.

He specifically mentioned the Federal Housing Authority Estates in Maitama, Asokoro, Lugbe and most notably Gwarimpa, which he said are the success stories of the partnership between the FCT Administration and the FHA in the FCT.

According to the Minister, “What your predecessors and my predecessors have jointly done together to bring to fruition, the FHA Estate in Maitama, FHA Estate in Asokoro, FHA at Lugbe and of course, the largest estate in Africa, FHA Gwarimpa, is something that we are all very proud of.”

The Managing Director of FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, appreciated the enormous support that the FHA has received from the FCT Administration over the years.

He explained that the FHA and the FCTA are currently working to address issues of infrastructure development across FCT and other issues of titling, development control and the restoration of the Abuja masterplan.

