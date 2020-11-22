28 C
Abuja
News

*2023: SERG Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to Gov. Umahi to Convince Region Stakeholders on His Mission in APC*

A frontline pan-Igbo socio-political organisation, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has demanded full convincing explanation from Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on his mission in the All Progressives Congress (APC), giving him a 14-day ultimatum to do so.

The President and National Coordinator of the group, Chief Willy Ezugwu in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday said “the reason given by the Governor for jumping into the APC boat at a time South East is agitating to be given the opportunity to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023 is not justifiable and therefore unacceptable.

“It is very obvious that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained anti-South East perception and its hatred for the people of the region became very obvious since the party began its appointment for several offices, except the constitutionally guaranteed appointment like ministerial positions.

“We have seen persons of South East extraction vacate offices and people from other regions replace them.

“So, for such a South East leader like Gover Umahi who is occupying an exhaulted position as the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum to suddenly wake up and make the kind of political adventure he has made is very suicidal and requires convincing explanations.

“The Governor has given a political explanation as to why he joined the perceived enemy of the South East, but his reason is hereby rejected as it is not cogent enough.

“We hereby give the Governor seven days to convince all South East stakeholders on his real mission in the APC and how his mission relates to the ongoing agitation for the South East to be given the opportunity to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor come 2023.

“For us, any political party that will not be favourably disposed to a South East Presidency in 2023 is part of the enemies of the region and equity demands that an Igbo emerge the next President.

“We hereby warn all political, religious, and traditional leaders in the South East to be careful about their political moves and relationships with political parties ahead of 2023 general election as any effort to sabotage South East interests as regards producing the next Nigerian President will never be acceptable and shall only be resisted”, the SERG warned.

