Gunmen attack Prison officials, free 6 inmates

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Unknown gunmen on Thursday attacked a convoy of Correctional Service officials in a High Court, in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, freeing six inmates taken for trial.

The convoy was conveying 10 suspects charged with different crimes ranging from murder, kidnapping, rape, among others.

It was gathered that on arriving the court premises, the gunmen who had laid ambush by the court entrance opened fire at the convoy, releasing the suspects unchallenged, eyewitnesses say.

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson of Nigeria Correctional Service, ASC Martha Banda, said, “On 23rd July, 2020, at about 10:01hours at the High Court, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, some unknown gunmen attacked the court with sporadic gunshots and aided the escape of six inmates out of ten brought from Jos custodial centre for trial.

Banda added: “The inmates were brought in a green Maria escorted by five officials of the Correctional Service about 09:55hours, the gate was immediately opened and as soon as they entered the court premises the gate was locked.

“In the process of unhandcuffing them, the attackers started shooting which led to the escape of 6 inmates while Correctional Officials were able to prevent the escape of the remaining 4 inmates.

There was no casuality or injured persons.

The Spokesperson maintained that the Correctional Service and other security agencies are working in synergy to apprehend the escapees and their masterminds.

She gave the names of eacapees as Umar Adamu, Yusuf Adamu, Musa Abdulkasir, Mohammed Ibrahim , Basir Mohammed and Shuaibi Ado.

Also, when contacted, Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident.

“Yes its true, in fact the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka has visited the scene of the incident .

Ogaba maintained that investigation is ongoing, and the Police is out to ensure that the culprits are arrested.