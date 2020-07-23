Ararume returns to APC, gets waiver to contest Imo North senatorial election

By Ezeocha Nzeh

2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has been granted waiver to contest the upcoming Imo North Senatorial election by the All Progressives Congress.

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume yesterday stormed the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja and pledged that he has returned to the party to help reposition it ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ararume, a two time Senator (1999 – 2007) revealed that he had returned to the party since January, adding that he is back to help resolve the crisis rocking some state chapters of the party.

He equally expressed his confidence that the Caretaker Committee of the party led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State will do well in repositioning the party by reconciling all those who have one ill feeling or the other.

However, he advised the Caretaker Committee to see their appointment as a vote of confidence passed on them by the party adding that they should always do their best to ensure that they conducted the affairs of the party in such a way as to satisfy the members who gave them the chance to serve.

Ararume further claimed that the APC administration is working hard to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people even as he expressed his conviction that by the time President Muhammadu Buhari concludes his tenure in 2023, he would have repositioned the country for greatness in line with his electoral promises.

He also described his return to the party as a ‘return to my home’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to conduct a bye election in the Imo North Senatorial Zone following the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu last year .