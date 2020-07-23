21.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kano Builds Modern Hospitals, Secondary Schools In Four…

Police In Kano Arrest, Prosecute 38 Drug Dealers,…

Insecurity: CP Habu Storms Falgore Forest

NUP extols Buhari, Finance Minister over CPS accrued…

Reps to investigate Northeast Development Commission over misappropriation…

PHOTO NEWS

Nasarawa FGN/SPW offers opportunity to disables, street hawkers,…

NAF first female combat helicopter pilot laid to…

Nigeria’s Polio-Free Status took 30 years of hard…

PHOTO NEWS

Politics

Ararume returns to APC, gets waiver to contest Imo North senatorial election

By Ezeocha Nzeh

2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has been granted waiver to contest the upcoming Imo North Senatorial election by the All Progressives Congress.

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume yesterday stormed the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja and pledged that he has returned to the party to help reposition it ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ararume, a two time Senator (1999 – 2007) revealed that he had returned to the party since January, adding that he is back to help resolve the crisis rocking some state chapters of the party.

He equally expressed his confidence that the Caretaker Committee of the party led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State will do well in repositioning the party by reconciling all those who have one ill feeling or the other.

However, he advised the Caretaker Committee to see their appointment as a vote of confidence passed on them by the party adding that they should always do their best to ensure that they conducted the affairs of the party in such a way as to satisfy the members who gave them the chance to serve.

Ararume further claimed that the APC administration is working hard to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people even as he expressed his conviction that by the time President Muhammadu Buhari concludes his tenure in 2023, he would have repositioned the country for greatness in line with his electoral promises.

He also described his return to the party as a ‘return to my home’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to conduct a bye election in the Imo North Senatorial Zone following the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu last year .

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Enugu Council polls: Opposition in disarray

Editor

De-listing of parties: IPAC expresses fear over Edo, Ondo guber polls

Editor

Stakeholders task Enugu Council chairmen on performance

Editor

EDO 2020: Our days in opposition is numbered – PDP Aspirant

Editor

APC’s NEC meeting imminent as Buhari, APC Govs over party’s crisis

Editor

Deregistration of political parties by INEC unconstitutional – ANN

Editor

Bayelsa: APC demands fresh poll as Oshiomhole writes INEC

Editor

Reactions Trail Ortom’s Supreme Court Victory

Editor

INEC Wins As Court Declares Deregistration Of 74 Political Parties Valid

Editor

Uzodinma’s victory ordained by God – Ezugwu

Editor

Ize Iyamu emerges APC Edo guber candidate

Editor

Council Polls: Benue Community Alledges Marginalization

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More