FCT teachers ask SEB boss to sustain standards

By Daniel Tyokua



Secondary School teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged the Director Secondary Education Board (SEB), Mrs. Nanre Emeje to sustain standards.



The teachers encouraged the SEB boss to do more by ensuring that Schools in FCT are not lagging behind.



They stated this in an interaction with some Journalists when the director bagged leadership award in Abuja, recently.



According to them, the Director/ Secretary of Secondary Education Board (SEB) was providing examplary leadership.



Also, non-teaching staff inbGovernment Secondary School Hajj Camp, Gwagwalada, Mr. Daniel Fabian who spoke on their behalf equally lauded the Director for initiating good programmes and policies aimed at boosting standard of education across the territory.



He noted that the Director used to boost the morale of both teaching and non-teaching staff of the board, adding that the act deserved emulation.



For Victoria Haruna, since the Director took over the affairs of Secondary Education Board (SEB) positive changes are being recorded in the schools.



Collaborating, Mr. James Danlami used the opportunity to congratulate the Director on her deserving award just as he implored her to work hard towards leaving good legacies.