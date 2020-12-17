35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Admissions: JAMB splashes out N375m on Unilorin, 3…

Just In: Kano PDP Crisis: Wali Faction Expels…

BREAKING: COVID-19: Gov. Lalong test positive, goes into…

Immortalise former Governor C. C. OMG, Enugu Youths…

As Homun Shaga ascends throne as the 29th…

Service Chiefs: Senate dares Buhari again

Decrying Paul, Tochukwu Anyanwu’s cruel murder in Owerri:…

China’s Poor Rural Population Lifted Out Of Poverty…

Why the youth must avoid being used as…

FG moves to reduce number of out-of-school children…

World

China’s Poor Rural Population Lifted Out Of Poverty Under Current Standards, Xi Says

All of China’s impoverished rural population has been lifted out of poverty under current standards, announced Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, after the last nine poverty-stricken counties in the southwestern province of Guizhou declared victory over poverty.

Following President Xi’s anti-poverty drive, the Chinese leadership set 2020 as the deadline to eradicate absolute poverty in the country, defined as living on an annual income below 4,000 yuan, or roughly $611.40.

About 100 million poor people have shaken off poverty during eight years of sustained work, Xi said in his congratulatory letter to a global forum that shares poverty alleviation experience.

“The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government have always been devoted to the cause of letting the people lead a good life,” stressed Xi, who also serves as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi：Battle against poverty a global challenge

Yet, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic still soars across the world, the battle against poverty remains a tough challenge, as Xi pointed out. “China is willing to work with other countries in the process of reducing poverty and to push for the building of a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said in the message.

According to data from the World Bank, China has lifted more than 850 million people from extreme poverty after the country’s economic reformation in 1978. Since 2013, an average of over 10 million people were lifted from deprivation after taking the approach of “targeted poverty alleviation,” which essentially means taking on tailored relief measures to fit different local conditions.

Abuluoha villagers in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, June 29, 2020. /Xinhua

“Every poor household, tens of millions, has its own dossier, listing every member; it is updated monthly, and information is sent to Beijing regularly,” wrote Robert Lawrence Kuhn in a CGTN opinion piece, after spending weeks in some of China’s poorest regions. And that has surprised this international corporate strategist and recipient of the China Reform Friendship Medal (2018).

Yet China’s strive in eradicating poverty has not been limited to the homeland.

In a recent meeting to honor the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), Xi announced China’s new measures to augment the efforts of the UN in alleviating all forms of poverty. With more than 700 million people living in extreme poverty, representing 10 percent of the world’s population, eliminating poverty by 2030 tops the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“In spite of the fact that the dynamics for poverty may differ from one country to the other, there are many lessons that can be drawn from the effective economic measures China has implemented in reducing poverty,” commented chartered economist Alexander Ayertey Odonkor.

“Developing countries can take a cue from China’s level of infrastructure development in urban and rural areas by addressing challenges associated with electrification, road networks, housing, water, and sanitation. Adopting a development-oriented approach in mitigating poverty has proven to be an indispensable tool,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

China secures bumper autumn harvest

Editor

Poverty alleviation program in NW China’s Shaanxi province helps lift handicapped residents out of poverty

Editor

Xi’s ecological civilization 15 years on: ‘Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets’

Editor

Chinese economy continues to improve in April

Editor

Chinese experts share anti-epidemic experience in international journal

Editor

Chinese lawyer seeks to provide legal services for industries affected by COVID-19

Editor

China confidently strives to achieve its annual goals and tasks for economic and social development

Editor

U.S. too busy watching China to notice domestic coronavirus cases in Dec.: media report

Editor

A close look at U.S. hegemonic practices disguised in human rights protection

Editor

Asian communities in the US calls on support against hate and racism

Editor

CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC : Why China may not pay compensation to Nigeria , other countries

Editor

Tibetan township gets rid of poverty, embraces prosperity

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More