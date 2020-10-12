Azerbaijan says nine dead in overnight Armenian shelling

At least nine people have been killed in overnight Armenian bombardment in Azerbaijan’s second city of Ganja, the Azeri Prosecutor General’s Office said, less than 24 hours after a ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory was agreed.

The Russia-brokered truce, put in place after marathon talks in Moscow between both sides, was meant to halt fighting to allow ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces to swap prisoners and war dead.

Both sides accused each other of violating the terms of the truce merely minutes after it came into effect. Armenia has denied targeting Ganja, and accused Azeri forces of shelling Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital Stepanakert, as well as other towns during the night in violation of the truce.