AMMC clears more illegal structures in Wuse 2AMMC clears more illegal structures in Wuse 2

By Daniel Tyokua

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Department of development Control has removed more illegal structures in Wuse 2 area of the Federal Capital City ,FCC,

Recall that the FCT Department of Development Control had about two weeks ago asked a property owner to revert to the formal approved plan.

Addressing Journalists after the exercise over the weekend, the district officer for Wuse I and II, Richard Ogbabia said the removal of the structures was the ongoing clearing of infractions which is aimed at sanitizing the city.

The district officer said, “The essence of the exercise is to sanitize the city, we have remove a lot of construction waste as well as removal of some infractions, usually when building plans are granted some developers go to site and do other things that are not part of the development.

“The development always distort the approved plan, and this is why we are clearing” he said.

He said a lot of constructions waste have been removed, regretting that when building approvals are given some developers go beyond the approval.

Ogbabia explained that the department would stop at nothing to ensure that all illegal structures must go.

He said most of the activities were increasing construction waste which they (developers) believe that the government should come and evacuate it.

According to him, before the exercise those affected were fully sensitized on the need to adhere to government directives.