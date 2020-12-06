23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

Metro

AMMC clears more illegal structures in Wuse 2AMMC clears more illegal structures in Wuse 2

By Daniel Tyokua

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Department of development Control has removed more illegal structures in Wuse 2 area of the Federal Capital City ,FCC,

Recall that the FCT Department of Development Control had about two weeks ago asked a property owner to revert to the formal approved plan.

Addressing Journalists after the exercise over the weekend, the district officer for Wuse I and II, Richard Ogbabia said the removal of the structures was the ongoing clearing of infractions which is aimed at sanitizing the city.

The district officer said, “The essence of the exercise is to sanitize the city, we have remove a lot of construction waste as well as removal of some infractions, usually when building plans are granted some developers go to site and do other things that are not part of the development.

“The development always distort the approved plan, and this is why we are clearing” he said.

He said a lot of constructions waste have been removed, regretting that when building approvals are given some developers go beyond the approval.

Ogbabia explained that the department would stop at nothing to ensure that all illegal structures must go.

He said most of the activities were increasing construction waste which they (developers) believe that the government should come and evacuate it.

According to him, before the exercise those affected were fully sensitized on the need to adhere to government directives.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

CP orders investigation into herders/farmers crisis in FCT

Editor

Assassins killed owner of Chucks Supermarket in Kogi – Police

Editor

COVID-19: Kano Taskforce Committee Mobilizes Traditional Rulers, Takes Campaign To Hinterlands

Editor

FCT Administration tests 6,132 persons, discharges 89 COVID-19 patients

Editor

President Buhari’s Son involved in life threatening bike accident

Editor

FCTA issues 7 days ultimatum to illegal mechanics in Apo

Editor

COVID-19: Improve power supply in FCT, minister tells AEDC

Editor

VIO new recruits warned against corruption in FCT

Editor

Accountability Lab: Police Officer awarded 2019 Integrity ICON

Editor

FCTA invests in solar to light-up streets, satellite towns

Editor

ARDS Kicks off free house-to-house animal vaccination

Editor

FCT pledges commitment to sustain fight against malaria

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More