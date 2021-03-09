FCTA unveils strategies to reposition education sector

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, has unveiled strategies that will reposition education sector across all levels.

During the presentation of the ‘draft FCT strategic education sector plan’ on Monday, which covers 10 years operational, provision of infrastructure and implementation, the permanent secretary, FCTA Mr Olusade Adesola said the Administration is keen on issues that will strengthen the education system.



Adesola, who was represented by a Director in his office, Samuel Atang explained that the draft document prepared by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research & Statistics was a detailed guide on addressing challenges in the schools.



He said the Administration is pleased with the step taken by the Education Secretariat to develop draft strategic plan from 2021-2030 that covers component challenges.



In his remarks, the Director FCT Education Department of Policy, Planning, Research & Statistics, Dr Mohammed Ladan revealed that the education secretariat with the technical support of UNICEF developed a 10 year sector strategic plan in 2010, which was implemented from 2011-2020.



“The three operational plans were developed during the period to enhance the implementation of the strategic plan, 2011-2015, 2016-2018 and 2019-2020.



“The monitoring and tracking of plan implementation as well as review of the operational plans were also supported by UNICEF up to the year 2020”



Ladan revealed that the process of developing another strategic plan for 2021-2030 by the Education Secretariat supported by the FCT Administration begun in November, 2020.



He said the new system include the conduct of situation analysis covering aspects of education such as; access and equity, quality and relevance, teaching and learning, management and efficiency, the policy environment as well as funding and resourcing.