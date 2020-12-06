23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

Metro

Cleric asks Christian leaders to insist on truth

By Raph Izokpu

The International Director of Holiness Revival Movement Worldwide (HORMW) Pastor Paul Rika has asked church leaders to be upright in spreading the gospel of truth

He stated this at weekend while preaching to congregation when HRMW Gwagwalada Zone hosted Ministers of the gospel at a banquet.

Reading from the books of Mark 16 :15 to 18, Matthew chapter 28 verse 19 to 20 and Acts chapter 26 verse 14 to 18 tasked ministers of the gospel to update their knowledge with a view to guiding Christians to the right path.

In his message titled, “The great commission and commitment to total gospel”, he encouraged Christian leaders to read widely and associate with different people aimed at getting the opportunity to win more souls to Christ.

The director called on Church leaders not to limit their knowledge noting that limitation would not give them the opportunity to make positive impart into the lives of Christians.

Earlier, the Gwagwalada Zonal Coordinator Holiness Revival Movement Worldwide, Pastor Jibrin Apollos, said that the mission of the movement was centred on raising holy believers in Christ’s Churches Worldwide and opening chapters of Holiness Revival Movement in every Christian society.

Apollos disclosed that the Zone under him include Kwali, Abaji, Kuje, Gwagwalada and Tungan-maje, adding that the essence of the banquet was to prepare Christian leaders and workers to attend their forth coming 2020 international conference.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

I’ll Prioritize Security Of Lives, Property in Kogi – Gov. Bello

Editor

Fire incident averted in Enugu

Editor

Police arrest 23 kidnap, robbery, cult suspects in Rivers

Editor

Rivers residents butcher stranded “Whale”

Editor

Court jails four illegal oil dealers in Warri

Editor

AOAF visits Chika community, empowers 40 aged persons to celebrate international charity day

Editor

End social vices, Aliyu charges religious leaders

Editor

Bauchi govt asks FG to extend COVID-19 support to correctional centres

Editor

Foundation honours 8 traffic wardens, FRSC controllers, others in Abuja

Editor

Winners Emerge at 2020 PwC Media Excellence Awards

Editor

COVID-19:State tertiary institutions produce hand sanitisers, donate to Kebbi taskforce

Editor

Why FCT ‘ll remain manufacturing hub – Minister

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More