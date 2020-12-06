Cleric asks Christian leaders to insist on truth

By Raph Izokpu

The International Director of Holiness Revival Movement Worldwide (HORMW) Pastor Paul Rika has asked church leaders to be upright in spreading the gospel of truth

He stated this at weekend while preaching to congregation when HRMW Gwagwalada Zone hosted Ministers of the gospel at a banquet.

Reading from the books of Mark 16 :15 to 18, Matthew chapter 28 verse 19 to 20 and Acts chapter 26 verse 14 to 18 tasked ministers of the gospel to update their knowledge with a view to guiding Christians to the right path.

In his message titled, “The great commission and commitment to total gospel”, he encouraged Christian leaders to read widely and associate with different people aimed at getting the opportunity to win more souls to Christ.

The director called on Church leaders not to limit their knowledge noting that limitation would not give them the opportunity to make positive impart into the lives of Christians.

Earlier, the Gwagwalada Zonal Coordinator Holiness Revival Movement Worldwide, Pastor Jibrin Apollos, said that the mission of the movement was centred on raising holy believers in Christ’s Churches Worldwide and opening chapters of Holiness Revival Movement in every Christian society.

Apollos disclosed that the Zone under him include Kwali, Abaji, Kuje, Gwagwalada and Tungan-maje, adding that the essence of the banquet was to prepare Christian leaders and workers to attend their forth coming 2020 international conference.