Senatorial bye – elections: APC wins in Lagos, Plateau, Imo, as PDP retains Cross River

By Ezeocha Nzeh, Myke Uzendu (Abuja) and Pwanabeshi Agabus (Jos)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend gathered more members in the senate to swell its majority stake following victories in last Saturday’s senatorial bye – elections

Results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicated that the APC won in Lagos East, Plateau South and Imo North, while the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) retained Cross River North

In Lagos, INEC declared APC’s Tokunbo Abiru as winner of Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial bye-election.

The INEC Returning Officer for the bye-election, Prof. Ademola Oremosu of the University of Lagos, who declared the result at Somolu collation centre, Abiru polled a total of 89, 204 votes to defeat his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, who scored 11,257 votes.

Declaring the winner, Oremosu said: ”I, Prof. Oremosu Ademola, certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2020 Lagos East Senatorial bye-election held on the 5th day of December Year 2020. The election was contested.

“That Abiru Mukhail Adetokunbo of All Progressives Congress, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Also, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Prof. Nora Daduut, was declared the winner for Plateau South Senatorial bye-election.

The INEC Returning Officer and Director of Academic Planning, Federal University, Lafia, Prof Idris Amali, who announced the results in Shendam Local Government Area of the state on Sunday declared that Daduut polled a total of 83,151 votes to defeat nine other candidates, including her closest rival and PDP candidate, George Daika, who got 70,838 votes.

The results showed that out of the six Local Government areas where the elections were conducted, the APC candidate won in four Council areas including Shendam, Mikang, Quaapan and Wase while the PDP candidate won in Langtang North and Lantang South LGAs respectively.

The Plateau South Senatorial seat became vacant after a former Deputy Governor of the State, Ignatius Longjan ,who was elected to the position in 2019 under the platform of the APC died in February 2020.

INEC also declared the candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Stephen Odey, winner of Saturday’s Cross River North Senatorial by-elections. PDP candidate Mrs Maria Akwaji also emerged victorious at the Obudu State Constituency by-elections.

The Collation Officer for the senatorial by-election, Prof. Ameh Akoh of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Ikwo, Ebonyi State, who announced the result said, the PDP candidate, Dr Stephen Odey scored 129,207 votes to defeat other Eight contestants. According to him, the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Joe Again (SAN) scored 19,165 votes to place second while African Democratic Congress, Mr Gregory Agam came third with 388 votes among others.

“The PDP candidate having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the winner in line with electoral guidelines, ” he stated. Also, PDP candidate Mrs Maria Akwaji emerges winner in the Obudu State Constituency by-elections by scoring 32,166 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mr Abor Adaji of APC who scored 3,546 votes.” he said.