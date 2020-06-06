Kogi robbery: IGP orders comprehensive investigation, deploys crack detectives

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full scale investigation into the armed robbery attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

In a statement signed by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the IGP further directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8, Lokoja, Yunana Babas, to assess and review the security arrangement in state and environ.

This, according to him, is to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the state.

The AIG is to personally oversee the ongoing investigations into the attack and coordinate intelligence that will lead to unearthing the whereabouts of the hoodlums and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

While condemning the incident, the IGP deployed a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS to Kogi State to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to book.

The IGP, condoled the families of the police officers and other persons who lost their lives during the encounter with the hoodlums.

He, therefore, called on the Isanlu Community and the entire people of Kogi State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements.