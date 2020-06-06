28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Buhari re-appoints Danbatta as NCC EVC

No one is able to reverse the trend…

Electronic inspection system put into operation on Great…

China to build strong disease prevention, control system

SW China’s Chengdu boosts consumption, employment with flexible…

Nigeria, India intensify bilateral defence co-operation

Carrie Lam exclusive: Central govt to help HKSAR…

A step faster: itel mobile launches itel P36,…

Reps SDG committee denies alledged 33 billion inclusion…

Covid-19: Oganiru Umuada Anambra State Lagos Branch distributes…

Cover Metro

Kogi robbery: IGP orders comprehensive investigation, deploys crack detectives

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full scale investigation into the armed robbery attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

In a statement signed by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the IGP further directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8, Lokoja, Yunana Babas, to assess and review the security arrangement in state and environ.

This, according to him, is to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the state.

The AIG is to personally oversee the ongoing investigations into the attack and coordinate intelligence that will lead to unearthing the whereabouts of the hoodlums and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

While condemning the incident, the IGP deployed a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS to Kogi State to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to book.

The IGP, condoled the families of the police officers and other persons who lost their lives during the encounter with the hoodlums.

He, therefore, called on the Isanlu Community and the entire people of Kogi State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Party supremacy doctrine dictatorial, says Tinubu

Editor

Man bags 3yrs imprisonment over SPDC job scam

Editor

Trouble for recalcitrant okada riders as FCT Police begins arrest

Editor

Buhari Presents Nigeria’s 2020 Visa Policy

Editor

World Cup: Buhari promises Super Eagles total support

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More