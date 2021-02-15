Jonathan: I am still in PDP

Former President Goodluck Jonathan may have doused all intrigues and tension over rumours that he was at the verge of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) when he last weekend reaffirmed his membership of the opposition PDP

Jonathan, who spoke at the Supreme Court victory/ thanksgiving service of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, at the State Ecumenical Centre, Yenagoa, described the PDP as a friend that carries people along

“PDP has been a very friendly party, I am a member of PDP and I know from the beginning till today, it has been a very friendly party, PDP is a party that carries everybody along and we should extend that at Bayelsa State level, so that all those who are in the political process, and political contestation for the governorship or any other office, let us work together for the interest of our people.”

The former President, whose recent hosting of a team of APC governors and leaders during his birthday celebration had sparked off fears of his possible defection to the ruling party, admonished politicians to reconcile their differences and work together after every political contest, adding that elections should be seen as a political contest and not a civil war.

“If we must change, if we must develop, then those of us who are contesting for political leadership must know that politics is not war, it’s not a military coup that at the end of the day, we must all come to support whoever that is there so that we can move our state forward and this nation forward.

“Those of us who are in politics we should learn to play politics as politics and not as a war, at the end of every political process let all of us come together and support whoever by divine providence God has made to be there.

“There is nothing wrong with a governor or President picking somebody from another party and making him commissioner or minister or any other office in government. At the end of a process whoever emerges serves everybody.”