Lai Mohammed seeks cancellation of APC registration exercise in Kwara

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Monday called on the National leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to cancel the ongoing party registration and revalidation exercise in Kwara State.

The minister who spoke to the media at his Oro country home in Irepodun local government area of the state after he revalidated his party membership at his Oro PU 006 Oro ward 2, said the reports from his findings across the one hundred and eighty-three wards in the sixteen local governments of the state showed that the exercise did not follow the stipulated guidelines of the party.

He also called for the disbandment of Senator John Dan Boyi led committee, sent to the state by the national headquarters of the party, accusing of been not carrying every stakeholder along in the discharge of their duties

Lai Mohammed also accused the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and some top government officials, as well the Police of sharp irregularities in the exercise in the state, adding that the party’s committee only worked with one out of the four existing tendencies of the party in the state.

“We, the critical stakeholders of the APC in Kwara State, hereby demand the following:

“Immediate cancellation of the APC membership registration and revalidation exercise in Kwara State and the putting in place of a process to ensure the conduct of a credible and fair exercise that will enjoy the support and confidence of all.

“The immediate disbandment of the Senator John Danboyi-led membership registration committee for Kwara State. A vast majority of the APC stakeholders in the state have lost confidence in the committee.

“The constitution of a fresh membership registration committee that is truly independent, non-compromised and sensitive to the delicate diverse interests in the party.”