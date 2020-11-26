2023: Ohaneze ndigbo, Uzodinma under fire over comments against Okorocha’s presidential bid

Leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Governor Hiope Uzodimma of Imo state have been warned to desist further from criticizing he alleged 2023 presidential bid of former Imo state governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha

All Progressives Congress (APC), Young the South Forum, which issued the warning, regretted that rather than supporting the bid of Okmorocha and others in their quest to actualize rge South East presidency target in 2023, the Ohaneze Ndigbo has joined Governor Uzodimma to be used by detractors of he South East to drag its name to the mud.

The National Convener of the group, Comrade Paschal Candle, in a statement on Wednesday, frowned at comments from certain quarters in the zone, suggesting that Okorocha was unfit to be the President of Nigeria.

He insisted that such comments statement were not only petty, but an embarrassment to the group and Ndigbo in general, adding that it also demonstrates the weakness of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

He called on Uzodinma to concentrate on governance, stressing that his recent activities had shown he was out to fight Okorocha for no just cause.

The statement partly read, “Our Attention has been drawn on the recent visit of one Osmond Nkeoma and some scrupulous elements to Imo State government where they claimed that Senator Rochas Okorocha is unfit to become the President of Nigeria. Their reasons were based on baseless fact that Okorocha achieved nothing while he was Governor.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo is a revered umbrella body and voice of Ndigbo and should not allow some scrupulous and hungry elements to bring its name to the mud. The South East Young Progressive Forum finds the statement issued by Osmond Okeoma as an embarrassment to APC Young Progressive Forum and Ndi Igbo in general.”