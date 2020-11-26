33.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Mahmood Yakubu, others mourn late ex-TETFund’s boss

Troops eliminate 114 terrorists/bandits in operations across the…

12 varsities get N12bn for TETFund’s centre of…

‘Ikpeazu promised to join APC during his supreme…

Rescue Nigeria from the schemes of power sector…

Female Genital Mutilation: Hidden injury with devastating consequences

Federal Uni Lafia gets new VC

International Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women:…

EndSARS: My 14-year-old son died of police stray…

EndSars: How Ganduje saved Kano from boiling

Politics

2023: Ohaneze ndigbo, Uzodinma under fire over comments against Okorocha’s presidential bid

Leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Governor Hiope Uzodimma of Imo state have been warned to desist further from criticizing he alleged 2023 presidential bid of former Imo state governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha

All Progressives Congress (APC), Young the South Forum, which issued the warning, regretted that rather than supporting the bid of Okmorocha and others in their quest to actualize rge South East presidency target in 2023, the Ohaneze Ndigbo has joined Governor Uzodimma to be used by detractors of he South East to drag its name to the mud.

The National Convener of the group, Comrade Paschal Candle, in a statement on Wednesday, frowned at comments from certain quarters in the zone, suggesting that Okorocha was unfit to be the President of Nigeria.

He insisted that such comments statement were not only petty, but an embarrassment to the group and Ndigbo in general, adding that it also demonstrates the weakness of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

He called on Uzodinma to concentrate on governance, stressing that his recent activities had shown he was out to fight Okorocha for no just cause.

The statement partly read, “Our Attention has been drawn on the recent visit of one Osmond Nkeoma and some scrupulous elements to Imo State government where they claimed that Senator Rochas Okorocha is unfit to become the President of Nigeria. Their reasons were based on baseless fact that Okorocha achieved nothing while he was Governor.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo is a revered umbrella body and voice of Ndigbo and should not allow some scrupulous and hungry elements to bring its name to the mud. The South East Young Progressive Forum finds the statement issued by Osmond Okeoma as an embarrassment to APC Young Progressive Forum and Ndi Igbo in general.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ondo APC primary: Hold Akeredolu responsible for security breach – Adelami campaign team

Editor

Abia PDP, a total failure – APC Chieftain

Editor

APC youths to interface with governors, ministers on project inspections tours

Editor

Buhari satisfied with APC caretaker/Extra Ordinary Congress Committee’s work

Editor

Why I joined APC – Chekwas

Editor

Adoke: No hiding place for corrupt officials, says BMO

Editor

Sen Kalu Schools Opposition on Economic Growth as Senators debate on 2021 budget

Editor

Can Obaseki end ‘godfatherism’ in Edo state?

Editor

Restructuring requires constitutional amendment – Gov Tambuwal

Editor

Mali Trip: Visit Katsina, Kaduna, Borno others now, PDP challenges Buhari

Editor

APC crisis: Ekiti, Oyo APC faction reject Ajimobi’s reconciliation committee

Editor

Rivers APC crisis: Court strikes out contempt suit against Party CTC Chairman, others

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More