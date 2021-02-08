30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fresh membership registration, best in APC’s interest, says…

Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed, Gbemi Saraki risk…

Insecurity: Utomi, Na’aba, Moghalu, others to convoke national…

Ganduje accepts debate between Kabara, other Islamic clerics…

Foreign Affairs Ministry stinks with multi-million dollar corruption…

Arrest Gololo for false accusation against me, Ortom…

Insecurity: Seek help from Israel, US, other countries…

Plan to end Ozigbo Walk-For-Health fails as aspirant…

How Nigeria Army killed my brother – Nurse

Businesswoman drags Army to Abia Judicial panel over…

Politics

Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed, Gbemi Saraki risk suspension, says Kwara Gov

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed and her Minister of State for Transportation counterpart, Gbemisola Saraki have been threatened with suspension by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulFRazaq of Kwara state

It would be recalled that tension had heightened in Kwara APC over the leadership battle between the two ministers and the Governor, following the recent removal of the former State APC chairman, who was a loyalist of the Minister of Information

The crisis was further degenerated when the rival factions clashed at the party meeting in Ilorin, ahead of the planned registration exercise

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq warned in Ilorin Sunday that those fanning ember of disaffection in the Kwara State chapter of party risk being suspended.

He disclosed that the party would tomorrow (Monday) take decisive action on the dissidents, who he alleged, have been hatching series of plots from Abuja to halt the APC membership registration through needless litigation.

The Governor, who said this at the 2021 empowerment programme of the Senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, warned that the aggrieved group, who have been waging war against his administration should either retrace their steps or quit the party, adding that APC would no longer tolerate their ‘pull him down’ attitude.

He assured his supporters that security had been beefed up across the state ahead of the registration exercise so as to prevent possible hijack and also forestall breakdown of law and order.

“We want to call on our members and others who are interested in our party to troop out in large numbers for the APC membership registration scheduled to commence from Tuesday this week. Adequate security arrangement had been provided. So, you need not entertaining fear about your security.

“It has come to our notice that some people were hatching series of plots from Abuja to stop APC membership registration. They went to court to challenge the process when it has already begun. This was designed to frustrate the exercise but we are unperturbed.

“However, we need to sound a note of warning that those fanning ember of disaffection in our party risk suspension. The APC leadership will take decisive action on them on Monday (tomorrow) so that our people can have rest of mind.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Defection: Gov. Obaseki lobbies Wike, Okowa

Editor

ISOPADEC: I am not afraid of probe – Former Dep. Gov, Irona

Editor

State Govs sabotaging Buhari’s efforts on true federalism, alleges VON DG

Editor

‘Ikpeazu promised to join APC during his supreme court trial’ – Orji Kalu

Editor

Akwa 2023: Let’s build APC first — AkpanUdoedehe admonishes stakeholders

Editor

Edo 2020: ADC picks Nollywood star as gubernatorial candidate

Editor

Idimogu commences reconciliation of aggrieved Igbo APC stakeholders in Lagos

Editor

COVID 19: INEC issues guideline for resumption of activities

Editor

CUPP hails Buhari on 2021 budget presentation

Editor

PDP faults Minister’s attack on Atiku

Editor

Kogi Assembly passes judiciary autonomy bill

Editor

Caretaker Committee: APC crisis deepens in Enugu, Imo, River, Niger and Kwara

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More