Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed, Gbemi Saraki risk suspension, says Kwara Gov

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed and her Minister of State for Transportation counterpart, Gbemisola Saraki have been threatened with suspension by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulFRazaq of Kwara state

It would be recalled that tension had heightened in Kwara APC over the leadership battle between the two ministers and the Governor, following the recent removal of the former State APC chairman, who was a loyalist of the Minister of Information

The crisis was further degenerated when the rival factions clashed at the party meeting in Ilorin, ahead of the planned registration exercise

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq warned in Ilorin Sunday that those fanning ember of disaffection in the Kwara State chapter of party risk being suspended.

He disclosed that the party would tomorrow (Monday) take decisive action on the dissidents, who he alleged, have been hatching series of plots from Abuja to halt the APC membership registration through needless litigation.

The Governor, who said this at the 2021 empowerment programme of the Senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, warned that the aggrieved group, who have been waging war against his administration should either retrace their steps or quit the party, adding that APC would no longer tolerate their ‘pull him down’ attitude.

He assured his supporters that security had been beefed up across the state ahead of the registration exercise so as to prevent possible hijack and also forestall breakdown of law and order.

“We want to call on our members and others who are interested in our party to troop out in large numbers for the APC membership registration scheduled to commence from Tuesday this week. Adequate security arrangement had been provided. So, you need not entertaining fear about your security.

“It has come to our notice that some people were hatching series of plots from Abuja to stop APC membership registration. They went to court to challenge the process when it has already begun. This was designed to frustrate the exercise but we are unperturbed.

“However, we need to sound a note of warning that those fanning ember of disaffection in our party risk suspension. The APC leadership will take decisive action on them on Monday (tomorrow) so that our people can have rest of mind.”