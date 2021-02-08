Fresh membership registration, best in APC’s interest, says Mobilization C’ttee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee, headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has received kudos from the party’s Women and Youths Mobilization committee for the registration and revalidation exercise, headed by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

This is even as the committee has called on Nigerians, especially women and the youths, to see the exercise as a golden opportunity to register and own the ruling party.

The Publicity Sub-Committee also praised the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for its reconciliation of the crisis in many states, especially

the Zamfara State chapter, saying it was not in doubt that Rivers, Imo and Kwara would equally be reconciled.

The Sub-committeein a statement on Sunday by its Secretary, Osita Okechukwu, who is also the Director General Voice of Nigeria urged all Nigerians to register, own and transform the APC into the foremost truly progressive political party in Nigeria.

The Sub-Committee recalled that the registration and revalidation exercise became imperative primarily because the party’s quest to construct a National Data Membership Register was allegedly aborted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“When the PDP failed in all manner of antics to desperately stop our registration by INEC, in 2013, ignobly stimulated the Department of Security Service (DSS) to demolish our data center in Lagos, hence the good efforts made by our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the onset in building a data center was regrettably smashed by the DSS. Today we could have had accurate National Data Membership Register

“Accordingly, we are of the candid view that the registration and revalidation exercise embarked upon by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by His Excellency, M.M.Buni, Governor Yobe State, has once more offered Nigerians the fresh and golden opportunity to register, own and transform the APC into truly the foremost progressive political party in Nigeria. Sincerely, we call on all Nigerians, especially youths and women to register and own the APC,” Okechukwu stated.

The statement noted that President Buhari had laid the solid foundation for promotion of the doctrine of internal democracy and people’s ownership of the APC during his revalidation at Daura, adding that the President gave life oxygen to Section 7(viii) of the APC’s Constitution, which he said is to promote and uphold the practice of internal democracy at all levels of the Party.

Okechukwu expressed happiness that the Buni CECPC has done very well in the reconciliation exercise it has embarked upon, especially that of Zamfara.

“If the thorny issue of Zamfara can be reconciled, we have no doubt other states like Kwara, Rivers and Imo will be reconciled. At any rate there is nothing to fight over registration, for it is not only among brothers and sisters, but the more registered members in a ward, the more the merrier.”