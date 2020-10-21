30.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Anti-EndSARS Protest: Gov. Lalong bans processions, protests; relaxes…

Regional Trade Experts meet on Trade Developments

U.S condemns attacks on #ENDSARS Protesters

TETFund harps on defence innovation, unveils research sub-committee

Lekki Shootings and the Resurrection of the Massacred

EndSars: Restructure Security Apparatus Now CTA Tells Buhari

Attack on Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos Foiled

Let’s work towards peace of self and nation…

#ENDSARS crisis eroding credibility of APC, political leaders…

#EndSARS: Set up judicial panel to investigate killing…

Politics

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm NERC nominees, others

…Also seeks passage of revised 2020 budget for FCT

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Engr. Sanusi Garba as Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Also to be confirmed are: Dr. Musiliu Olalekan Oseni as Vice Chairman; and Aisha Mahmud as Commissioner.

The request was contained in a letter dated 15th October, 2020, and read on the floor during plenary by the See Nate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to the President, the request was made pursuant to Sections 34 and 40(1) of the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act.

In a separate letter, President Buhari sought the confirmation of appointment of the Chairman and Members of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 40(2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018, I write to forward for the confirmation by the Senate, the following seven (7) nominees as Chairman and members of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal.”

The nominees appointed by the President include: Mrs. Saratu Mama Shafi (Chairman – North Central); George Chukwuma Mbonu (South East); Barr. Thomas E. Okosun (South South); Umar Dauda Duhu (North East); Mr. Ibrahim El-Yakubu (North West); Mrs. Sola Salako Ajulo (South West); and Kenneth Tersoo Gyado (North Central).

In a related development, the President in a third letter requested the confirmation of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as a Member of the Police Service Commission.

The letter dated 16th October, 2020, reads: “In compliance with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani from South East as a member of the Police Service Commission, to complete his predecessor’s tenure.”

According to the President, Nnamani’s appointment “is due to the demise of Dr. Nkemka O. Jombo-Ofo, member representing the South East region.”

Meanwhile, the Senate on Tuesday also received for consideration and approval, the Federal Capital Territory revised budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

The transmission of the budget was accompanied by a letter written by President Muhammadu Buhari and read on the floor by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Sections 121 – 122 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I forward herewith the Revised 2020 Statutory Appropriation of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Abuja for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.”

“These revised estimates of revenue and expenditure are proposed in response to the lower revenues and higher personnel costs projected for the Federal Capital Territory Administration in the 2020 fiscal year, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, as well as the decline in global, and domestic economic performance,” President Buhari stated.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

JOHESU suspends warning strike

Editor

Akerodolu, Obaseki’s victories, an indication of voters shift from the past, says APC campaign council

Editor

Minimum wage: Oyo govt, organized Labour reach agreement

Editor

Don’t politicize Covid-19- Wike urges politicians

Editor

Anambra 2021: Ngige serves APGA government quit notice

Editor

Buhari satisfied with APC caretaker/Extra Ordinary Congress Committee’s work

Editor

South-south APC NEC members pass vote of confidence on Oshiomhole

Editor

Leaked Video: PDP seeks visa restriction on Gambari, Oshiohmole

Editor

INEC, Nigerian elites in APC and PDP greatest enemies of democracy, says Omoragbon

Editor

Former APC chairman denies comments attributed to him on Police siege on Wike

Editor

APC: N/E Vice Chair asks court to strike out order making him Ag. National Secretary

Editor

APC State Chairmen Forum denies passing Vote of Confidence on Oshiomhole

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More