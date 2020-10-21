FG vows to support Nigeria Police overcome security challenges, improve welfare

By Hassan Zaggi

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Nigeria Police Force of the federal government’s continuous support to enable it overcome the internal security challenges of the country.

He also said that the government will support the police in improving the welfare of men and officers of the Force.

President Buhari gave the assurance at the commissioning of the new Head Office building of NPF Pensions Limited in Abuja, on Monday.

“Let me commend the continuous efforts of the Nigeria Police Force not only for fighting and addressing the internal security challenges, but also in enhancing the welfare of their personnel through the pension fund administration.

“We are, therefore, assuring the Nigerian Police of our continuous support in that regard,” he said.

The headquarters of the Police Pension Fund is located at opposite the Force Headquarters. It is a six story edifice.

The President applauded the The Nigeria Police Pension Fund Ltd, for the wisdom in putting in place a pension fund for retiring men and offices of the Force.

“I wish to applaud your company for instituting a retiring support scheme through which you provide some form of financial support to retired police officers to enable them resettle fully in retirement after meritoriously serving the nation.

“Taking your services to all police men by maintaining an office in each command and formation is also very lovely.

“I urge you to continue your untiring efforts in collaborating with the police authorities towards improving the welfare of both serving and retiring personnel of the Nigeria Police Force,” he stressed.

According to the President: “This ceremony has a significant milestone for the nation pension industry as this new office complex is the first to be purpose-built by the pension fund administrator.

“It is encouraging for a company that is just six years old to have achieved this magnificent befitting edifice utilizing only its internally generated revenue and using only indigenous contractor through better efforts in driving physical discipline and encouraging patronages of local firms is yielding the desired result.

“I was impressed to learn that since the commencement of this project, work never stop on the site except during the Corona virus lock down period.

“This shows the seriously of both the client and the contractor toward achieving this edifice within the set out timeline.

“To this effect, I praised the consultant who designed the project as well as the contractor that erected this beautiful complex who, we learnt, are also indigenous as they work to promote our economy through the provision of jobs to our teeming youths.

“I am delighted to hear that during the construction of this project, over 2000 man labour were engaged.”

Speaking, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, commended the President for his support and commitment aimed at improving the welfare of the men and officers of the Force.

“Let me respectfully note and appreciate the support of Mr. President towards improving the welfare of serving personnel and retired police officers.

“The assent to the Bill establishing the Police Trust Fund as well as the Nigerian Police Act, 2020 both of which statutorily address welfare issues in the Nigeria Police are eminent testimonies to the commitment of Your Excellency to the reform of the Police for optimal service delivery through an enhanced welfare system,” Mohammed said.

The IGP, however, assured the President that with the commissioning of the Pension House, there is a renewed impetus to render quality service that will guarantee improved welfare to all serving officers and retirees in line with Your Excellency’s vision.”

The IGP explained that, “the Nigeria Police Pensions Limited which was founded in 2014, emanated from a Presidential approval that was aimed at enhancing the welfare of serving and retired police officers. Consequent on the approval, the National Pension Commission (Pencom) was in 2012 directed to guide the Police towards the establishment of a Nigeria Police Pension Fund Administrator, in order to remain within the Contributory Pension Scheme and to address all other areas of concern on welfare and pension matters.”