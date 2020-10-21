30.4 C
Protest: Gov. Lalong imposes 24 hour curfew in two LGAs

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Following the pandemonium that rocked some parts of Jos-Bukuru metropolis of Plateau State earlier on Tuesday, Governor Simon Lalong, has imposed a 24hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North LGAs of the State.

They also banned all forms of protests in the aforementioned Local Governments.

It would be recalled that earlier today (Tuesday) three people were killed and several properties destroyed by hoodlums who were against the End SARS protesters.

Lalong stated this during a statewide broadcast, on Tuesday evening in Jos, the State Capital.

He said, “having received briefing from security agencies and after a careful assessment of the situation, Government is left with no choice than to impose a curfew to stop further loss of lives and properties.

“Accordingly, I have directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas with effect from 8:00 pm today Tuesday, October 20, 2020 till further notice.

“By this directive, all forms of protests are hereby banned in the two Local Governments Areas of Jos North and Jos South.

“Furthermore, all public and private businesses are to shutdown activities immediately while parents are strongly advised to rein in their children, youth and wards to forestall further breakdown of law and order.”

The Governor however said, “only those on essential services will be allowed to move around to their duty posts.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure that the curfew is enforced as defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted.

“While the Government of Plateau State concedes to the constitutional rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit and watch hoodlums take the law into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the entire State.

“I wish to reiterate the resolve of our administration in working assiduously to maintain the peace that the people of the State have laboured hard to build over the years.”

