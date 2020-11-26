35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Sales of China’s anti-poverty products exceed 330 billion…

2020 Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Media Online Summit kicks off

Water management project returns sound ecology to city…

Digital technologies bring better life to people

Major international table tennis tournament held in China’s…

China ready to build community with shared future…

RCEP to usher in new opening-up, cooperation paradigm

*Coalition appraises Buhari, military on fight against insecurity*

Lekki toll plaza: CNN faces test of integrity

Rep throws support to police Reform

Politics

Maina: Another NASS member may land in jail

Few day after Senator Ali Ndume was sent to jail following his failure to produce before court, former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, another member of the National Assembly may join him in jail, as the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday directed a member of the House of Representatives representing the Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Sani Umar Dangaladima, to return to court on December 4 to answer questions over the where about of Faisal Maina, who was said to have jumped bail in his ongoing money laundering trial.

Faisal is a son of, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is also facing separate charges of money laundering involving about N2bn before the same court.

Justice Okon Abang had summoned Dangaladima to appear in court to show cause why he should not be imprisoned if he failed to either produce Faisal or pay the N60m bail bond to the Federal Government.

The surety however appeared before the court on Wednesday with his lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff, who said his client drove from Zamfara State upon hearing the news of his summons on Tuesday without waiting to be formally served with the court order.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang however granted the request by the surety’s lawyer for some to file his defence, noting that said lawmaker showed “tremendous respect” for the court by coming to court before he was served the summons.

He however adjourned till December 4 for Faisal to open his defence and for the legislator to show cause why he should not be made to forfeit the N60m bail bond or be remanded in prison instead.

Justice Abvang had on Monday, sent Maina’s surety, Senator Ali Ndume, to jail over his inability to produce the fleeing defendant.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

EDO 2020: PDP on a rough ride to government house

Editor

COVID-19: Lack of post lock down stimulus responsible for hike in infection – PDP

Editor

Attack on Gov. Zulum: FG must do more on security, says PGF

Editor

APC State Chairmen Forum denies passing Vote of Confidence on Oshiomhole

Editor

Nigeria must restructure now – Gov Fayemi

Editor

PDP National Convention:- South East PDP pass vote of confidence on National, Officers

Editor

COVID19: NUJ Postpones Kogi Council Election

Editor

US Election: PDP congratulates Biden, urges Buhari to draw lessons from polls outcome

Editor

APC crisis: Giadon was only granted waiver to contest election in Rivers state – N/E vice chair

Editor

Herdsmen killings, insecurity have overwhelmed S/East governors, but…. – Egesi

Editor

Religious Persecution: CAN, Sultan of Sokoto in war of words

Editor

Abia PDP group slams Otti over duping claims

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More