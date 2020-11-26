Maina: Another NASS member may land in jail

Few day after Senator Ali Ndume was sent to jail following his failure to produce before court, former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, another member of the National Assembly may join him in jail, as the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday directed a member of the House of Representatives representing the Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Sani Umar Dangaladima, to return to court on December 4 to answer questions over the where about of Faisal Maina, who was said to have jumped bail in his ongoing money laundering trial.

Faisal is a son of, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is also facing separate charges of money laundering involving about N2bn before the same court.

Justice Okon Abang had summoned Dangaladima to appear in court to show cause why he should not be imprisoned if he failed to either produce Faisal or pay the N60m bail bond to the Federal Government.

The surety however appeared before the court on Wednesday with his lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff, who said his client drove from Zamfara State upon hearing the news of his summons on Tuesday without waiting to be formally served with the court order.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang however granted the request by the surety’s lawyer for some to file his defence, noting that said lawmaker showed “tremendous respect” for the court by coming to court before he was served the summons.

He however adjourned till December 4 for Faisal to open his defence and for the legislator to show cause why he should not be made to forfeit the N60m bail bond or be remanded in prison instead.

Justice Abvang had on Monday, sent Maina’s surety, Senator Ali Ndume, to jail over his inability to produce the fleeing defendant.