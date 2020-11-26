33.6 C
INEC: Senate to confirm Prof. Yakubu Dec 1

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu is set for a second term in office as the senate commenced the process of his reconfirmation on Wednesday

Yakubu, who temporarily handed over to an acting chairman, AVM Muazu, at the commission, following the expiration of his first term in office on November 9, has been reappointed by President, who has on Wednesday asked the Senate to reconfirm him for another five years in office

Despite receiving accolades from election watchers over his reappointment, Yakubu has however faced certain allegations from certain quarters, who accused him of financial inducement to the Senate leadership to secure his confirmation

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan had after reading out the president’s letter for the approval of Yakubu’s reappointment as INEC chairman on Wednesday, asked the committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission to screen Professor Mahmood Yakubu as INEC Chairman for another five-year tenure.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Wednesday, gave the Senator Kabiru Gaya-led INEC panel to screen Yakubu and submit its report within one week.

The committee was also mandated to screen another nominee, Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, who has been appointment as National Commissioner in the commission.

Lawan specifically noted that the Senate would consider the INEC panel’s report at plenary Tuesday, Dec.1, for confirmation.

