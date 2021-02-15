26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

Politics

Court quashes ex Imo deputy gov’s impeachment eight years after

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri 

An Owerri High court on Monday nullified the 2013 impeachment of  Jude Agbaso as Deputy Governor of Imo state eight years after he was sacked from office

Recall that the state House of Assembly had on March 28, 2013, impeached Agbaso as the deputy governor of the State on the allegations that he collected N458m and red label as bribes from a Lebanese owned construction firm, J- pros.

Agbaso who was running mate to Rochas Okorocha and both overwhelmingly won the governorship election in 2011, later had a frosty relationship with his principal, who was said to have instigated his removal from office.

The deputy governor has however, persistently contested his impeachment in courts.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, the trial judge, Justice I. S Opara, said that he was giving the consent judgment since the parties had opted to settle out of court.

Counsel to Agbaso, Chijioke Emeka, had informed the court that his client and the defendants which included the state governor, the State House of Assembly and the chief Judge of the State had on February 1, drafted terms of settlements and filed same in court on February 2.

In his brief judgment, the judge said that the terms of settlements had become a consent judgement of the court.

The counsel said that the judgment had restored his client’s entitlements as a former deputy governor of the State and had been legally fit to hold public positions again.

He said that the parties had to “shift grounds” in order to reach truce on the terms of settlements.

Agbaso who was visibly present in court, told journalists that he felt elated to be “vindicated” eight years after he was accused of being involved in fraud.

He accused Okorocha of intentionally framing him up “just to get me out of the way.”

Agbaso said “it has been a torturous eight years, but I thank the good people of Imo state who committed the disrupted mandate to me in 2011. I thank the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma for its bold stand which hastened the resolution.

“I also thank my lawyers for their tenacity since 2013, taking the case up to the Supreme Court and back to the High Court without charging professional fees.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

AAC demands transparency in managing COVID-19 funds

Editor

State of the country : President Buhari second term, a shame,disappointment – Hon Kasim

Editor

Kwankwaso Remains My Best Friend Even Though We Have Periodic Political Outburst, Says Shekarau

Editor

Supreme Court verdict: Let’s unite to move Kogi forward, Bello begs opposition

Editor

Fresh membership registration, best in APC’s interest, says Mobilization C’ttee

Editor

Ondo guber: Seven PDP aspirants reject delegates list

Editor

Anambra 2021: Ngige, Arthur Eze at war over call for banishment

Editor

Otti: Oye’s greed driving eminent Igbo out of APGA

Editor

PMS: FG overcharging consumers by N50 – PDP

Editor

Enugu: INEC receives sensitive materials to Isi-Uzo LGA bye – election

Editor

Kano LG Polls: Impressive Turn Out As Ganduje Predicts Victory For APC

Editor

Senate seeks role for traditional rulers in local government administration

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More