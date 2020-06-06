ATCON extols Danbatta, Abdullahi for support to Minister, Communications and Digital Economy

…As Telecom, ICT contributes 14.07% to nation’s GDP

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has commended Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for his show of support to the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

The association also extolled Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for his cordial working relationship with the Honourable Minister.

President of ATCON, Mr Olusola Teniola, made the commendations at a Virtual Conversation on the Socio-Economic and Political Impact of Covid-19 on Telecom and ICT Sector in Nigeria held on June 4, 2020.

Teniola further attributed the contribution of a whopping 14.07% to nation’s GDP by the Telecoms and ICT sector to the support given to Pantami by Danbatta and Abdullahi.

“Permit me to also commend Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for their show of support to the honourable Minister in moving the industry to an enviable trajectory which can be explained by the recent 14.07% Q12020 contribution of the Nigerian telecom and ICT sector to the country’s GDP,” Teniola said.

The ATCON President said the high-powered virtual meeting which was put together to discuss the Socio-Economy and Political Impact of COVID-19 on Telecom and ICT Sector in Nigeria was designed also to come up with lasting solutions to issues that are militating against the growth of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria post COVID-19.

He said objectives of the virtual meeting include but not limited to ensuring effective regulation and development and building of local capacities for the speedy spread of telecom and ICT infrastructure facilities across the country.

Teniola also stated other objectives of the meeting to include pushing for the buy-in of governments at all levels to encourage telecom and ICT infrastructure development in their respective states by encouraging rapid investment through incentives such as tax holiday and provision of special intervention funds for the sector by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He expressed delight that Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy accepted the invitation to the meeting which he said was indicative of the honourable Minister’s tirelessness in working to ensuring change in the narrative of the Nigerian telecoms and ICT sector in general.

He stated that the honourable Minister in the recent times has matched his words with actions by getting President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the security of all telecommunications infrastructure nationwide.

Teniola also commended ATCON members saying “I also commend the efforts of our member company CEOs who have been making right decisions to put us on this growth path and ensuring our networks withstood the pressures of the stay-at-home COVID-19 directive over the last 3 months.”

Participants in the virtual meeting include Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy; Professor Umar Garba Danbata, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC; Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA; ATCON NEC Members; ATCON CEOs, Captains of Industry and the Press.