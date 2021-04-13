Ramadan begins today – Sultan

26 C
Abuja
Sultan Announces Sighting Of Moon, Says Ramadan Begins Tuesday

Channels Television
Updated April 12, 2021

File photo of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Monday night announced the sighting of the moon and noted that the 2021 Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, April 13th. 

This is according to a broadcast by the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has called on Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to use the period of this year’s Ramadan to pray for the peace of Nigeria, he also asked the Ummah to pray for leaders in the country for wisdom to handle all the challenges facing the nation.

He called on Muslims to adhere to the teachings and practice of Islam during the month, urging them to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest shrines, had earlier announced that the holy fasting month of Ramadan will start on Tuesday, as Muslims worldwide face coronavirus curbs.

“Today… is the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan this year,” the kingdom’s supreme court said in a royal court statement.

Other Muslim countries, including Sunni-majority Egypt and Lebanon, have also announced that Tuesday marks the start of Ramadan, while Shiite-majority countries like Iran are expected to start a day later.

The daytime fasting month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, and traditionally gather with family and friends to break their fast in the evening.

