Football Sports

Pogba scores to send Manchester United clear at top of EPL

Manchester United moved three points clear at the top of the 2020/2021 English Premier League (EPL) after a Paul Pogba goal gave them a 1-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday.

The victory, in the re-arranged fixture at Turf Moor, put Manchester United on 36 points from 17 games with rivals Liverpool on 33 points.

This has come ahead of the clash between the two sides at Anfield on Sunday.

The breakthrough came in the 71st minute when Marcus Rashford floated in a ball from the right which Pogba met with a volley.

It deflected off Burnley defender Matt Lowton and beat the wrong-footed Nick Pope.

It is the first time Manchester United have been top of the league after 17 games, since December 2012.

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire had an effort ruled out in the first half.

This was after referee Kevin Friend ruled he had pushed Erik Pieters as he rose to head in a Luke Shaw cross at the back post.

Burnley applied some late pressure and felt they should have had a penalty kick when the ball appeared to hit Maguire’s arm.

James Tarkowski also had a great chance to grab a point for the Clarets but failed to make good contact from a goalscoring position.

