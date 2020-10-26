22.4 C
Sports

LaLiga: Koeman reveals why Barcelona lost 3-1 to Real Madrid

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman, has hit out at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), following their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.

Federico Valverde gave the visitors the lead, before Ansu Fati levelled with a smart finish.

However, a VAR review led to Madrid being awarded a penalty, with Clement Lenglet deemed to have pulled Sergio Ramos’ shirt.

Ramos stepped up to make it 2-1 from the spot, before Luka Modric added a third late in the game.
Koeman told Barca TV: “Every decision goes against us. In five games there have been none in our favour.

“There was the [Leo] Messi penalty against Sevilla that was not given and the red card against Getafe.

“Today’s penalty is just something that happens in the area.”

