30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19: Health Journalists pledge support for FG, partners

Breaking: Kano LG Polls: Ganduje’s Predictions Come True…

MARTE: Anti-terrorism coalition applauds Nigerian Army, troops for…

Iheanacho reaches career milestone in Leicester City win…

Ramat Cup gets February 5 date

Gov. Wike: If Wishes Were Horses

Boxing to feature at NUGA Games~ Omo~Agege

S/Eagles goalie concedes five goals in Sparta Rotterdam…

Fenerbahce talk up Osayi-Samuel

Glo thrills inactive subscribers with 22 times value…

Sports

S/Eagles goalie concedes five goals in Sparta Rotterdam thumping

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye conceded five goals in Sparta Rotterdam’s 5-3 thumping by PSV Eindhoven in Saturday’s Eredivisie encounter.


Fuelled by a second-half brace from Donyell Malen, the Castle Lords were humbled in their own backyard.


Henk Fraser’s men came into the game with the ambition of recording their first home win following back-to-back defeats, but the visitors had other ideas.


The hosts got off to a bright start in the fourth minute when Bryan Smeets unleashed an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo due to some shambolic defending by the PSV defenders.


In the 24th minute, the visitors levelled matters through Mauro Junior, who headed past goalkeeper Okoye thanks to a cross from Cody Gakpo, who is of Togolese and Ghanaian descent.


The score was 1-1 at the half-time break.
Two minutes into the second-half, Malen restored PSV’s lead – beating Okoye from close range owing to another piece of poor defending by the hosts.


In the 49th minute, England youth international of Nigerian descent Noni Madueke gave Roger Schmidt’s men a two-goal lead – tapping home a simple pass from Netherlands youth international of Congolese origin Jordan Teze.
Philipp Max made it four goals after beating the Super Eagles’ Okoye with a shot from outside the goal area.


Substitutes Danzell Gravenberch and Reda Kharchouch scored the second and third goals, respectively, for Fraser’s side in the 75th and 87th minutes, to set up a tense finale.


However, on the dot of 90 minutes, Malen completed his brace to wrap up the comprehensive win for the visitors at Het Kasteel Stadium.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

YSFON to organise play -off for Ramat Cup

Editor

Nigeria Boxing Series will produce future world champions – Omo-Agege

Editor

EPL: Solskjaer reveals why he benched Pogba for last three matches

Editor

Osimhen: Chelsea table bid

Editor

Corona Virus: LMC suspends League Matches till further notice

Editor

Jericho challenges Mike Tyson for a boxing showdown

Editor

European Golden Shoe Award: Osimhen ranks 13th

Editor

Valentine Ozigbo Unveils 2020 Online Africa Freestyle Football Championship slated for July 1

Editor

Ex-Chelsea star hails Chukwueze’s impact at Villarreal

Editor

National sports festival gets new dates

Editor

Agunbiade, Alabi dazzle at maiden Valuejet para -table tennis tourney

Editor

Cameroon: Former Cameroon Coach Dead

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More