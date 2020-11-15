Rohr confirms Chukwueze, Dennis for Sierra Leone

Osimhen ruled out

Super Eagles coach, Gernor Rohr giving the hope that Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze are recovering well and should make the trip to Freetown for Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Sadly, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of the game.

Osimhen suffered a dislocated shoulder at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday and was immediately replaced by Paul Onuachu while Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis did not feature in the 4-4 draw because of a swollen ankle.

Balogun and Chuekwueze were substituted in the game due to varying injuries, but they are working with their teammates to be in good shape.

Nigeria still remain on top of Group L after the eight-goal thriller in Benin. They have seven points after three games – a point above second-placed Benin while Sierra Leone are placed third with two points.