26.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

Sports

Rohr confirms Chukwueze, Dennis for Sierra Leone

Osimhen ruled out

Super Eagles coach, Gernor Rohr giving the hope that Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze are recovering well and should make the trip to Freetown for Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Sadly, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of the game.

Osimhen suffered a dislocated shoulder at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday and was immediately replaced by Paul Onuachu while Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis did not feature in the 4-4 draw because of a swollen ankle.

Balogun and Chuekwueze were substituted in the game due to varying injuries, but they are working with their teammates to be in good shape.

Nigeria still remain on top of Group L after the eight-goal thriller in Benin. They have seven points after three games – a point above second-placed Benin while Sierra Leone are placed third with two points.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

European Golden Shoe Award: Osimhen ranks 13th

Editor

NBA Players Call For Justice Over Jacob Blake’s Murder

Editor

2019: As opposition strategizes for another "power shift" in Kaduna State

Editor

Athletes raise concern over reduction in drug testing

Editor

D’Tigress camp bubble ahead of Olympics qualifiers

Editor

TSV Hartberg loan in Ex-Golden Eaglets skipper Tijani from Red Bull Salzburg

Editor

BAL 2020: Coach Odaudu eyes knock out ticket with Rivers Hoopers

Editor

Ejide eyes return to Eagles after 6yrs

Editor

Al- Faruq Director seeks sports subvention for private schools

Editor

I’m coming for you, Usyk warns Joshua

Editor

French Open may hold without fans, says federation president

Editor

Messi: La Liga dash exit hopes

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More