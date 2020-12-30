23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

Football Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Maradona tribute is Instagram’s most-liked of 2020

The Juventus star, who is currently the most-followed person on the photo-sharing app with more than 249 million fans, paid homage to Maradona in November, following the news of his death from a heart attack, and the touching note struck a chord with 19.7 million devotees.

The end-of-year top five is dominated by tragic losses, with fellow soccer star Lionel Messi’s Maradona appreciation post coming in third with 16.4 million likes, behind the death announcement featured on Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s official account in August, garnering 19.1 million likes.

Basketball superstar LeBron James came in fifth with 15.5 million hits as he mourned the loss of sporting great Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January.

“There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it!” LeBron wrote.

“Until we meet again my brother!!” he added.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner made four appearances in the annual top 10, with her birthday dedication to her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, ranking the highest at four with 16 million likes.

And there was also a lot of love shown to Ariana Grande on 20 December, as she celebrated the news of her engagement to Dalton Gomez.

A slideshow of photos of the couple, and the pop superstar’s pearl and diamond engagement ring, attracted 15.4 million likes to take sixth place.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Heartland FC quakes

Editor

Aina joins Fulham

Editor

Ndidi wanted by Manchester United

Editor

Covid-19: Sports Ministry monitoring Nigerian athletes –Dare

Editor

Postponing Olympics saves athletes from mental turmoil: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe

Editor

AFCON 2012 Qualifiers: S/Eagles target maximum points against Leone Stars

Editor

BAL 2020: Coach Odaudu eyes knock out ticket with Rivers Hoopers

Editor

National sports festival gets new dates

Editor

Yobo dazzles at AMVCA

Editor

#EndSARS: Nigerian striker shows solidarity after scoring against Juventus

Editor

Pinnick: Mane, Oshoala fully deserve crowns

Editor

Ndidi Attracts Interest From Real Madrid

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More