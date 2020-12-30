23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

Football Sports

Haaland promise made by Rousaud camp ahead of Barcelona’s presidential elections

The 20-year-old joined Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020 and has three and a half years left on his contract with the Bundesliga club.

Norway international Haaland has scored an impressive 33 times in 32 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

Since his Bundesliga debut on January 18, Robert Lewandowski (32 goals in 26 games) is the only player to have scored more than Haaland’s 23 in as many outings.

It ranks him fourth across the top five European leagues, with only Ciro Immobile (25 in 29) and Cristiano Ronaldo (29 in 27) netting more in the same time frame.

Rousaud’s aide Josep Maria Minguella suggested that an agreement with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola is already in place for a Camp Nou switch in the future.

“We know all the conditions and if we win, the following day I will call Mino Raiola and we will accept those conditions. I have already advised him of that,” Minguella is quoted as saying by AS.

“We have a world-class sports project that is not showing just now, but Emili Rousaud has a plan that will turn this unfortunate situation [at Barcelona] around.”

Former Barca vice-president Rousaud would also ensure the Blaugrana are at the front of the queue to sign Kylian Mbappe should the Paris Saint-Germain striker become available.

Mbappe has been involved in 16 goals in Ligue 1 this season (12 scored, four assisted), which is more than any other player in the competition.

“It is a little more complicated because his [Mbappe’s] contract ends the next year,” Minguella added.

“We are on top of the issue and movements have already been made. We are there.”

The 2021 Barcelona presidential elections will take place on January 24 having been brought forward from June next year.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari appoints Amokachi Nigeria’sfootball ambassador

Editor

MASVI Cycling Tour: Owan West Boss Inaugurates LOC

Editor

Mahrez Not Interested In PSG Move

Editor

Rwang Pam Stadium to host Plateau Utd’s CAF Champions League games- Sports Commissioner assures fans

Editor

Anthony Joshua out for four weeks, says Hearn

Editor

Ebuehi celebrates return to action after injury

Editor

House Commitee on Sports charges NIS on IGR

Editor

Yobo Pays Tribute To Late Stephen Keshi

Editor

Small Crowd To Watch Joshua’s Title Fight With Pulev

Editor

250 players battle for honours as N13m CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship serves off in Abuja

Editor

Valentine Ozigbo Unveils 2020 Online Africa Freestyle Football Championship slated for July 1

Editor

Ighalo’s Man United permanent talks still on hold

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More